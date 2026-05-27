Stockholm's Dual-Color Streetlights Do A Lot More Than Improve Visibility

When one thinks of development, many people think about higher skyscrapers or fancy new electric cars. But in support of Sweden's sustainability goals, Stockholm has made a more holistic bid in a greener future by testing lighting that supports urban biodiversity in its Årstskogen nature reserve. Science Direct notes the artificial light can affect nocturnal animals like bats and their flight paths in the short term.

While there are many handy uses for smart sensors in modern homes, Stockholm's Årstskogen nature reserve area takes it to the next level. In tandem with the Environmental Administration, the nature reserve partnered with OrangeTek to conduct an experiment using its CitiSun Dual Color LED lights that uses monochromatic amber, which doesn't have blue light, and warm LED lights between 2200K to 3000K. Starting in 2022, they tested the method of lighting in two areas: one area turned off the 2200K / 3000K lights based on timing, while the other used sensors to trigger the warm light on.

As of May 2026, OrangeTek has not revealed its official findings, so its efficacy and recommendations are still up for debate. However, Stockholm isn't the only city to play with how light can impact both road use and living beings.