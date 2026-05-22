Only 2 Of These US Fighter Jets Were Ever Built

The United States has produced a plethora of powerful military aircraft, and one of the most useful across all roles is the F-16 Fighting Falcon. General Dynamics designed the legendary fighter, which first entered the active inventory in 1979. The F-16 has been flying ever since, though modernization efforts and upgrades have rendered the F-16 of today into something far more advanced than its first-generation counterpart. Since its introduction, over 4,600 F-16s have been built, and it's the U.S. Air Force's most widely used fighter jet.

There are many variants of the F-16, but only two examples of a particular model exist: the F-16XL. These were specially-made F-16s designed with a cranked-arrow delta wing. The F-16XL came into being as a contender for the Air Force's Enhanced Tactical Fighter Program in 1981. It lost that contest, so the project was shelved. The two that were built were transferred to NASA in 1988, where they were used for research purposes. The unusual design of the wing and several alterations made to the aircraft made it ideal for NASA's research goals.

The F-16XL was far more than an F-16 with a different wing configuration, as it required numerous modifications to the fuselage to produce. It featured a large array of weapon hard points, and had it been chosen for the ETF program, the F-16XL would have been a highly advanced aircraft for its period. When it was unveiled, Lt. Gen. Lawrence A. Skantze, the then Commander of Aeronautical Systems Division, described it as having "one foot in the present and one foot in the future."