What Is Discount Tire's Return Policy?
Buying tires is no casual thing. For a set of four new ones plus installation, drivers can be on the hook for nearly a thousand bucks or more. Naturally, that leaves some of us wanting some peace of mind that our purchase is protected in some way. For many, that means a return policy. But how many tire retailers actually have one of those? Like Discount Tire, for example. Its website says it has a return policy, but it isn't exactly clear what it looks like.
In the name of customer satisfaction, Discount Tire says its stores offer flexible exchanges, refunds, and add-on protection programs. According to the company, as long as you have proof of purchase and the original payment method, you're free to request a return at any Discount Tire location. However, those returns and exchanges are going to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. There's no blanket policy specifying a set number of days or miles. In fact, the major tire service company flat-out says there's no official time limit on returns or exchanges. Whether or not your return is approved depends entirely on the condition of the item and the circumstances that led you to return it.
What else to know about Discount Tire returns
Though Discount Tire says final decisions are made at the store level, every tire brand sold at the store carries its own unique rules for returns. For example, Bridgestone has a 90-day Buy & Try Guarantee for eligible tires. Goodyear says it doesn't accept returns on used tires, only exchanges according to the brand's satisfaction guarantees and warranties. And Michelin has its Michelin Promise Plan, which includes a 60-day satisfaction guarantee alongside limited warranty protection.
If you're about to buy but worried you might need to return the tires later, Discount Tire does have the Certificates for Repair, Refund or Replacement program. This add-on extends your coverage beyond standard road hazard warranties to cover other common tire issues like manufacturer defects. Under the terms, customers can get a full refund as long as the damaged tire cannot be safely repaired and still has more than 3/32-inch tread depth remaining and was purchased less than three years ago. Buyers can purchase one of these certificates at checkout or within 30 days after buying their tires.