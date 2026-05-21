There's A Reason 2-In-1 Laptops Never Really Took Off

Then there's the list of small annoyances that wear you down once you actually live with one of these machines. Hinges, again, are a recurring issue. Take the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook from 2020. It had a beautiful design and a gorgeous 4K AMOLED display. But as Laptop Mag pointed out, the hinge was so weak that the screen would wobble every time you tapped it. It's an inherent design flaw that comes with the territory: when you fold a 2-in-1 into tablet mode, the base flops around loosely behind the display with nothing anchoring it.

Kickstands are their own headache. Try balancing something like the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable or the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable on your lap during a flight and the slate might just keep wobbling around. The high center of gravity in the tablet half makes it tip backward the moment your knees shift. Plus, the thin edge of the stand can also dig into your thighs after a while. And because everything has to live inside the tablet body on a detachable, ports take a hit too — you're usually stuck with a couple of USB-C ports and not much else.

Maybe because of all this, Samsung seems to have landed on a different philosophy with the Galaxy Book series. The 360 model in that lineup is mostly a laptop built to offer that occasional tablet functionality when you actually want it, rather than a device trying to be both things equally. The point is to do one thing properly, then let the other be a bonus. The catch, once again, is that you pay for the privilege. A standard Galaxy Book5 currently runs $1,199.99, while the 360 version with the flip hinge jumps to $1,549.99. That's $350 extra for a hinge.