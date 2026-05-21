This WWII US Warship Ended Up As A Missile Target In Japan's Huge Exercise

During the Exercise Balikatan 2026 held this month, Philippine, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, and U.S. Navy forces cooperated in testing anti-ship missiles, with the star of the show being the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Type 88 anti-ship missile.

One of the test's goals was to show the Philippine Navy the capabilities of Japanese naval weapons as Japan has recently loosed its restrictions on military exports.

To test the missile, a target was needed, so the decommissioned BRP Quezon was chosen. The Quezon has changed hands over the decades, serving with two navies. Prior to its tenure with the Philippine Navy where it served as a corvette from 1967 to 1980, it was named the U.S.S. Vigilance, an Auk-class minesweeper built during World War II and first entered service in 1944.

The test was successful, and the Quezon was sunk within just a few minutes after two missiles were fired. The second missile missed entirely, according to the U.S. Naval Institute, but that didn't matter, as the damage was done.