This New Manual Toyota Corolla Is Very Cheap (But Not In The US)

In a world where buying a new manual transmission car means either paying a premium or accepting a penalty box, Toyota just built something genuinely interesting. However, the automaker then made it unavailable to the public. Toyota's new Corolla Driving School variant is purposely engineered to teach the ins and outs of driving a manual transmission vehicle to new drivers. It slots in place of the late Corolla Axio-based trainer that was discontinued in October 2025.

In stark comparison to the Toyota GR Corolla we rated with a perfect ten out of ten, this is the complete opposite, and is the only stick shift Corolla you can buy in Japan. The hardware is unsurprisingly basic: a 1.5-liter Dynamic Force three-cylinder producing 118 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque, no infotainment screen, steel wheels, and an extra set of pedals on the instructor's side. A hybrid option using a 1.8-liter engine with a combined 138 hp is also available for schools looking to make students more familiar with electric vehicles.

The catch, of course, is the headline. This car is not for you and you can not buy it, even if you live in Japan. It is not for enthusiasts, private buyers, or anyone who simply wants a cheap, honest manual sedan. It exists exclusively for driving schools — and that tension between what it is and who can actually have it is exactly what makes it worth writing about.