Not Midas, Not Firestone: This Is JD Power's Top Auto Service Chain In 2026

Buying a vehicle is, hopefully, a long-term investment. These are expensive pieces of machinery, so you want to make the one you have last as long as possible. One key way of making that happen is having an automobile service center that you can trust. These are places where you get good service, good value for your money, and work is done in a reasonable amount of time. Some turn to their local mom-and-pop mechanic. Others hope their car dealership will provide excellent service. Then there are the folks who bring their vehicle to the local branch of a popular aftermarket auto service chain.

You see these service centers all over, and you might just assume you'll probably get the same level of attention at all of them. Well, according to J.D. Power, that's certainly not the case. The publication recently unveiled its seventh annual U.S. Aftermarket Service Index and showed that the service chain that customers are most pleased with is Goodyear Auto Service. Based on the responses of nearly 10,600 vehicle owners, this was the chain that got the highest customer satisfaction score in the segment, based on factors that included service quality, fairness of charges, and service time. It managed to score an 846 rating on a scale of 1,000, beating out Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers by three points and Christian Brothers Automotive by 13.

Importantly, J.D. Power breaks up its aftermarket findings into three separate categories. Goodyear was the top-rated when it came to full-service maintenance and repair. If your car is in need of some other specific areas of expertise, J.D. Power spotlights a couple of other service chains that stand out in those areas.