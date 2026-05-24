Not Midas, Not Firestone: This Is JD Power's Top Auto Service Chain In 2026
Buying a vehicle is, hopefully, a long-term investment. These are expensive pieces of machinery, so you want to make the one you have last as long as possible. One key way of making that happen is having an automobile service center that you can trust. These are places where you get good service, good value for your money, and work is done in a reasonable amount of time. Some turn to their local mom-and-pop mechanic. Others hope their car dealership will provide excellent service. Then there are the folks who bring their vehicle to the local branch of a popular aftermarket auto service chain.
You see these service centers all over, and you might just assume you'll probably get the same level of attention at all of them. Well, according to J.D. Power, that's certainly not the case. The publication recently unveiled its seventh annual U.S. Aftermarket Service Index and showed that the service chain that customers are most pleased with is Goodyear Auto Service. Based on the responses of nearly 10,600 vehicle owners, this was the chain that got the highest customer satisfaction score in the segment, based on factors that included service quality, fairness of charges, and service time. It managed to score an 846 rating on a scale of 1,000, beating out Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers by three points and Christian Brothers Automotive by 13.
Importantly, J.D. Power breaks up its aftermarket findings into three separate categories. Goodyear was the top-rated when it came to full-service maintenance and repair. If your car is in need of some other specific areas of expertise, J.D. Power spotlights a couple of other service chains that stand out in those areas.
The best in tire replacement and quick oil changes
While Goodyear Auto Service sits at the top of the ranking for full-service maintenance and repair customer satisfaction, J.D. Power has it all the way down in sixth place when it comes to auto service chains specifically in the tire replacement segment. Here, Goodyear scores an 840 out of 1,000. That does put it 18 points ahead of the average, but that's also 16 points behind the chain that finished first. That honor goes to Meineke Car Care Center, which earned a customer satisfaction index rating of 856. That's the highest number of any service chain for any of J.D. Power's different categories. Pep Boys finishes six points behind Meineke, while Discount Tire is an additional three points behind that.
Goodyear isn't even featured on J.D. Power's overall list of service chains for quick oil changes. That's not unusual, as many of the marquee name chains — like Midas, Pep Boys, or Firestone — don't make this list. These aren't typically places you're quickly going through with your vehicle. In that category, customers are most satisfied with Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers for their quick oil change services. Unlike the other two categories, this was a runaway win with a score of 854 out of 1,000, besting second-place finisher Take 5 by 21 points. Jiffy Lube and Valvoline Oil Change tied for third place, both a full 31 points behind Express.