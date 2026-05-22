Drivers Say These Are 5 Of The Best Cooper Tires For SUVs
Getting new tires for your SUV can be a little stressful. It's a big expense, but it's also a pretty important purchase. The kind of tires you buy will affect your vehicle's traction on the road, its ability to handle different weather and climate conditions, its mileage, the smoothness of the drive, and even its braking capability. So, while it may be tempting to get the cheapest option available, you might find it worthwhile to invest a little more in one of your vehicle's most important components.
One brand you might consider is Cooper Tires, which is one of the brands owned by Goodyear. These tires aren't usually going to be the most expensive premium options sold at your local shop, but they are generally considered to be high-quality mid-tier products that offer solid performance at reasonable prices. This makes them a good option for anyone looking to keep their costs down while still ensuring that their vehicle has the wheels it needs to keep the rubber on the road.
There are currently 11 different SUV tire models available, and they're made in Cooper Tire's international facilities. Those who are thinking about choosing one of these for their own ride might first want to learn a little bit more about them, and one of the best ways to do that is to see what the people who already own them have to say. By taking a look at both the user reviews and pro reviews, you can get a much better idea of which Cooper Tires are best for your SUV.
Endeavor Plus
There are a lot of different types of SUV drivers out there who need to handle different kinds of terrain. That said, a lot of them will likely spend most of their time with their tires on the asphalt. For these kinds of drivers, one of the more well-regarded Cooper Tire models to consider is the Endeavor Plus.
This is an all-season tire with a 65,000-mile warranty that's made to give you a smooth and quiet ride while also offering strong rain performance. Its tread features a combination of water evacuation grooves and checkmark channels that are designed to separate the water from beneath the tire and help maintain contact with the asphalt. It's not ideal for off-roading or snow, but it's great for anyone who primarily lives in a warm or temperate climate and primarily uses their SUV as a daily driver.
The Endeavor Plus has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Tire Rack, which is aggregated from over 700 reviews. Reviewers regularly report that these tires provide a comfortable and quiet driving experience. They also state that the tires have good treadwear longevity, excellent wet and dry traction, but struggle with ice. Simple Tire gave the Endeavor Plus tires an 8.8 out of 10, while TireGrades stated that the tires' value and performance are both well above average. "It excels on dry roads and wet conditions and durability," they said. "Overall, this tire is a worthy pick for those who need a reliable tire that performs well across a range of everyday conditions."
Discoverer AT3 4S
Those who need a little more all-weather security in their all-season tire might be interested in getting the Cooper Tire Discoverer AT3 4S. This model comes with a 65,000-mile warranty and is made with versatility in mind, putting the 'utility' in sport utility vehicle.
The AT3 4S is designed to seamlessly transition from smooth highways to off-road trails, while also being able to handle everything from blistering heat to thick snow. It utilizes Cooper Tire's trademarked Adaptive-Traction, Snow-Groove, and Aqua Vac technologies as well as a 5-rib all-terrain pattern. Put all these together, and you have a tire that is specially designed to grip just about any surface you're likely to drive on, from concrete to rocky hillsides. They also feature the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, which means that these tires meet or exceed the prerequisite capability requirements to perform under extreme winter conditions that have been set by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association.
This tire has a 4.4 out of 5 on Tire Rack, aggregated from over 400 reviews. Customers who purchased the tires are generally favorable when it comes to remarks about their dry traction, wet traction, winter traction, and all-terrain capability. They also mention that they make for a quiet drive and last a long time, even when used in rugged conditions. Jason Kramer of We Are Motor Driven reviewed a long-term test of the Discoverer AT3 4Ss, during which he put the tires through their paces and was pleased to report that their traction, economy, and comfort levels were all exceptional. Likewise, TireGrades gave it an 8.5 out of 10 and said that it's a robust tire that offers a fantastic value, though they noted that they're a bit heavy.
Discoverer EnduraMax
Next up, we have another tire from the same line. The Discoverer EnduraMax is another all-season tire that comes with a 60,000-mile warranty. There are quite a few modern SUVs that are better off-road than you might think, and these tires are primarily focused on durability for both on-road driving and those times when you might want to explore off the beaten path.
EnduraMax Tires feature Cooper Tires' trademarked Durable-Tread technology, which helps to extend the life of the tire by making them using specialized materials that are designed to resist wear and tear. This is further fortified by the EnduraGuard design, which helps the tire to maintain its shape, and the Armor Belt technology, which reinforces the tires to take on rough conditions. They also have a special tread pattern to reduce road noise and the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation.
These tires receive a weighted 4.4 out of 5 on Tire Rack from over 150 reviews. Buyers stated that it's an excellent option for year-round capability, with high marks for comfort, durability, wet traction, winter traction, and dry handling. They highlighted its utility as a touring tire that can dependably handle mixed weather and rough conditions.
TireGrades gave this one an 8.6 out of 10, stating that it's comfortable, versatile, and extremely tough. Meanwhile, Denis Flierl of Torque News reviewed the tires specifically for the Subaru Crosstrek and said that "they have an excellent tread pattern for snow, mud, and gravel." He recounted his experience driving an SUV equipped with the tires in the snowy Colorado Rocky Mountains and that, even in these conditions, the tires handled sudden stops and tight turns without a hint of slippage. He also went on to point out that they're surprisingly quiet, even at highway speeds.
Discoverer Road+Trail AT
The third and final set in the Discoverer series that made it on this list is the Discoverer Road+Trail ATs. These all-season tires come with a 65,000-mile warranty and, like the EnduraMax, they are also designed with an ethos of rugged versatility.
They have a heavy-duty tread that is made to resist cutting, cracking, and tearing, making them ideal for trailblazing and other off-road activities. These tires feature interlocking tread lugs that help to increase all-season performance while still managing to keep the ride smooth and quiet when you're in the city. These are connected in the center of the tire to add additional stability and traction in the snow. They also have several other features, such as the EnduraGuard design for maintaining shape, continuous tread on the shoulders and down the sidewall for gripping soft and uneven surfaces, and thick tread blocks for extra grip on uneven terrain.
The Discoverer Road+Trail ATs have a 4.5 out of 5 on Tire Rack from over 300 reviews. These reviewers stated the tires have good dry, wet, and snow performance. They said they drive smoothly, even on rough terrain, and offer moderate longevity, though heavy use can make them wear faster. Equipment World tested these tires. They stated that they were quieter than expected off the rack and that the aggressive tread gave it plenty of grip and an aggressive appearance. Ridgeline Outdoor Adventure did a one-year review as well, and he said they held up well to intensive off-road driving, remained quiet over long-term heavy usage, and the treadwear was more than reasonable given the amount of abuse he put them through.
ProControl
The last tire to make our list is actually one of the newer models that Cooper Tire has added to its lineup. The ProControl is yet another all-season tire that comes with a 70,000-mile warranty, the most generous coverage that the brand offers for SUVs. This one leans a little more to the road than off-road, similar to the Endeavor Plus, primarily focusing on prolonging tread life and maximizing wet and dry traction.
This tire is designed to be a master of road dependability. It has several of the features we've examined on the other tires, including Armor Belt technology for rigidity, wide sipping tech for maintaining grip in wet conditions, water evacuation grooves, larger polymers to extend the wear cycle, and a tire shape to further improve this by strategically balancing pressure in areas where the rubber hits the road to ensure that it wears evenly.
This one has a 4.3 out of 5 on Tire Rack, averaged from 204 reviews. This model receives consistent praise for treadwear, with customers citing long-lasting performance. It gets decent marks for winter traction, but there is some concern around icy conditions. Wet and dry handling each get near-perfect marks, however, and there are several reviews that mention quietness and comfort as pros as well. John Goreham of Torque News performed long-term testing on the tires and was particularly impressed with their durability. "The beating they took was constant. Our area has a lot of deep, scary potholes," Goreham stated. "All four of the tires remain undamaged despite repeated impacts with broken pavement and constant rail crossings." He said that they were best suited to drivers who want a reliable tire they can count on that also provides quiet, comfortable driving.
Our Methodology
Cooper Tire currently has 11 different tire models that are designed to be used with SUVs. The manufacturer itself doesn't share customer reviews on its product listings. So, in order to determine which of these are the most highly recommended by drivers, we looked at customer reviews on Tire Rack. This site has an aggregate rating system that awards star ratings based on hundreds of customer reviews. Examining these allowed us to get a broad range of customer opinions and see which of Cooper Tire's products are most popular and which of them generally tend to score the highest.
Once we knew which of these tires were the most well-received among buyers, we also took a look at what professional reviewers had to say. These reviews often involved stress testing and pushing the limits of these tires in ways that the average buyer probably wouldn't, giving readers more information about their tolerances and potential weaknesses so that they could decide for themselves which, if any of these tires, is best suited to their needs.