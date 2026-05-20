Husky Vs Yukon 9-Drawer Tool Chest: Which Is Better?
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IF you work with lots of hardware but have a limited budget, you know that the private label brands of big hardware chains often provide solid-quality products at lower prices than name brands. This goes for not just tools but also storage solutions to keep them in. For example, you find a range of different chests, cabinets, and lockers from Husky, one of Home Depot's tool brands. This includes the Husky 46-inch 9-Drawer Workbench Cabinet (model H46X18MWC9), which the retailer sells for $448.
You can also find a very similar product from one of Harbor Freight's house brands — the Yukon 46-inch 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet with Solid Wood Top (SKU 56613/56805), which is close enough to Husky's that HF even invites shoppers to directly compare the two. One reason Harbor Freight is confident enough to even mention a similar item from a main competitor is that the Yukon option is significantly cheaper, as it's priced at just $360.
However, some users may find that just because Yukon's chest costs less money for the same size doesn't mean it's the better choice. There are other differences besides the price tag, including color options — Yukon's comes in four choices, while the more expensive Husky cabinet is offered in those four colors in addition to five more. Husky's 1,500-lb capacity is also 300 pounds more than Yukon's despite weighing less. It's also a few inches taller, its drawers are slightly larger and feature soft-close mechanisms, and it's equipped with six integrated power outlets and two USB ports that Yukon's lacks. When it comes to features, Husky seemingly has Yukon beat, justifying its higher cost. But the firsthand reviews don't necessarily align with which tool chest looks best on paper.
Users slightly prefer Yukon's cabinet but don't love its drawers
The Husky workbench cabinet is labeled by Home Depot as a best seller, and plenty of owners have left feedback after purchasing the product. Based on at least 2,400 user reviews, Husky's tool chest has a solid 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, with just over two-thirds recommending it. Attributes cited as big pluses include the sturdy build and quality construction of the cabinet, as well as the soft-close drawers and included liners. Users also appreciate the roomy storage afforded by the chest, though some note that it's too heavy and cumbersome to assemble or relocate by yourself.
The value of Husky's relatively affordable storage is also frequently praised, but so is that of the Yukon storage cabinet, and by significantly more reviewers. Over 10,500 Harbor Freight customers have scored the product an excellent 4.8 out of 5 average user rating with 99% recommending it, giving a slight edge over Home Depot. The quality of the chest is also repeatedly singled out. The same goes for its load capacity — users are typically pleased that the unit has a massive weight capacity and that it's an excellent purchase overall.
There are a handful of more middling reviews, though, that describe Yukon's cabinet as an adequate, though not exceptional, tool chest. Several user reviews, including good, mixed, and negative ones, cite issues with the drawers of the product, as well. You'll also find this complaint on r/harborfreight subreddit, where multiple users state their preference for U.S. General storage over Yukon.
Yukon is better made but its warranty doesn't come close to Husky's
There are not nearly as many professional reviews for storage products as there are for the tools typically kept inside, especially when they're not from premium brands. But you can find expert reviewers, influencers, and tool testers on YouTube that have opinions of one or both of the 9-drawer tool chests offered by Husky and Yukon. At least one channel, Real Tool Reviews, directly compares the two, and has a clear favorite. The host explains that originally the video was meant to be a more head-to-head breakdown before it quickly became apparent that one brand was significantly better than the other — Yukon.
Though Husky boasts the higher overall capacity and taller workbench, Real Tool Reviews found the build quality between the brands to be night and day, with Yukon's construction being much better and stronger. Because of this, its lower drawers can bear more weight better than Husky's and its workbench is much less prone to warping in humid conditions. The reviewer notes that even Yukon's paint job is better quality. However, they also point out that Husky beats out Yukon by far when it comes to warranty — Home Depot includes 3-year protection, whereas Harbor Freight only offers 90 days.
Between the longer warranty, additional capacity, and extra features like the built-in power outlets, YouTube reviewer Oxman Garage prefers Husky's cabinet. If budget isn't an issue and the higher load capacity and extra features Home Depot offers are important to you, then you might agree. If build quality and durability are taken into account though, the better choice is the Yukon cabinet. That's especially true since it's also cheaper and one of the best tool storage options at Harbor Freight that's under $1,000.
How these tool chests were evaluated and compared
The specs concerning size, load capacity, and other features for the Husky workbench cabinet and Yukon storage cabinet are sourced from their manufacturers, found on their respective product pages on Home Depot's and Harbor Freight's websites. Considering these details, as well as price, are all important to choosing the right tool chest, these factors were all taken into account when comparing which of the two is the better product. Color options are also listed for comparison for those who consider aesthetics an important factor in their tool storage.
Arguably more important aspects of each tool chest — quality, reliability, and durability — were also factored into the comparison of the two brands. For this evaluation, the firsthand experience of those who've actually had hands-on use with one or both tool chests were researched and evaluated. This experience comes from owners who've left ratings and written reviews on Home Depot's and Harbor Freight's websites, as well as users weighing in on online tool forums found on Reddit.
The latter also provides additional insight as feedback is more conversational rather than one-sided, self-contained reviews. Additionally, opinions of reputable tool experts with large follower bases on YouTube, who have posted direct head-to-head, hands-on breakdowns of the two 9-drawer cabinets, have also been considered in this comparison between Husky and Yukon.