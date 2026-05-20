Husky Vs Yukon 9-Drawer Tool Chest: Which Is Better?

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IF you work with lots of hardware but have a limited budget, you know that the private label brands of big hardware chains often provide solid-quality products at lower prices than name brands. This goes for not just tools but also storage solutions to keep them in. For example, you find a range of different chests, cabinets, and lockers from Husky, one of Home Depot's tool brands. This includes the Husky 46-inch 9-Drawer Workbench Cabinet (model H46X18MWC9), which the retailer sells for $448.

You can also find a very similar product from one of Harbor Freight's house brands — the Yukon 46-inch 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet with Solid Wood Top (SKU 56613/56805), which is close enough to Husky's that HF even invites shoppers to directly compare the two. One reason Harbor Freight is confident enough to even mention a similar item from a main competitor is that the Yukon option is significantly cheaper, as it's priced at just $360.

However, some users may find that just because Yukon's chest costs less money for the same size doesn't mean it's the better choice. There are other differences besides the price tag, including color options — Yukon's comes in four choices, while the more expensive Husky cabinet is offered in those four colors in addition to five more. Husky's 1,500-lb capacity is also 300 pounds more than Yukon's despite weighing less. It's also a few inches taller, its drawers are slightly larger and feature soft-close mechanisms, and it's equipped with six integrated power outlets and two USB ports that Yukon's lacks. When it comes to features, Husky seemingly has Yukon beat, justifying its higher cost. But the firsthand reviews don't necessarily align with which tool chest looks best on paper.