The Reason Your Garage Floods (It's Not Just Rain)

A garage that floods once is unlucky. But a garage that floods every single time there's rain has a design problem — and that rain is just the messenger. In such a case, the two things you might need to look at are the pitch of a driveway and the height of the garage floor relative to it. How the driveway is built matters as much as the garage.

A good contractor will aim for a slope of between two and five percent for the driveway — and that's actually the sweet spot most civil engineers point to. The actual range is much wider, and many residential driveways are graded between one and 12 percent. Two percent works out to a quarter-inch drop per foot, so on a 20-foot driveway, you're looking at a five-inch height difference between the garage end and the street end. Other degrees work well, too, but anything under 1 percent and water may just end up sitting there.

The garage also needs to sit higher than the ground around it, which is something the International Residential Code does specify. Code R404.1.6 requires foundation walls to extend at least 6 inches above the surrounding grade (or 4 inches where masonry veneer is used), and R317.1 demands the same 6-inch buffer between wood siding and the earth. R401.3 then handles the slope itself. It calls for the ground to drop 6 inches within the first 10 feet of the foundation. Stack all that together, and the finished garage floor naturally ends up several inches above grade. A lot of builders still drop the garage floor an inch or two below the door into the house as a habit, even though current code no longer requires it.