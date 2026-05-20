Toyota Land Cruiser Vs Land Rover Defender: Which SUV Depreciates Faster?

Yes, a Land Rover Defender depreciates much more over time than a Toyota Land Cruiser, but that fact alone doesn't show the full picture. One great aspect of iSeeCars' data is that it doesn't just show a single model's expected depreciation; it also places the model in context, comparing it to other vehicles on the market. When you look at these numbers, you see that the Defender performs noticeably worse than average, especially the older it gets.

The average vehicle loses about 41.5% of its initial value after five years. With its 48% depreciation, the Land Rover is already falling significantly behind here. The Toyota's 34.4%, for the record, is significantly better than average. Land Rover's Defender is sub-par when compared to other SUVs, too, as the class averages 44.9% depreciation over five years. Things get even worse after seven years; the luxury SUV's value truly craters then, with iSeeCars expecting a 69.2% drop in value. That's over 13% worse than the SUV average and 16.5% worse than the typical vehicle. Meanwhile, a Toyota Land Cruiser will still not have crossed the 50% depreciation threshold.

Just because the Land Rover Defender has poor resale value doesn't mean it's not a vehicle worth considering, though. We really liked the 2025 Defender 110, and it's a great option for those who like to mix luxury with off-roading. Just don't expect a lot of money if you want to sell it down the road.