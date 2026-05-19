3 Foldable Ryobi Finds That Can Help Save Space In The Garage
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If you find yourself storing much more than just your car in your garage, you're not alone. For those fortunate enough to have this extra space, it often acts as a default overflow space for everything from holiday decorations to canned goods. It's the go-to solution for "I don't know where else to put these" items, but this strategy often leads to a cluttered, disorganized space.
If your garage is overflowing with stuff, or is a small, one-car space that you simply want to organize, there are plenty of solutions. Before you get to work, sort through your items and decide what is a must-have and what can be trashed or donated. Trust us — there are things you have forgotten about that you probably don't need! Then consider installing metal shelving, cabinetry, and even overhead racks or lift systems to help you organize your belongings and get boxes, bicycles, and tools off of the floor.
While basic storage solutions are a good start, there's more to organizing your garage into a functional, efficient space. You may know Ryobi for its affordable power tools, but the company provides much more, including cleaning and storage solutions. You can also find products that will help you save space in your garage.
Stowaway Wall Mounted Work Bench
A garage workbench can be useful for everything from gardening to woodworking, but it can take up a lot of valuable floor space. Ryobi's stowaway workbench is an inexpensive, compact solution, and it costs $119 at the time of writing. The wood surface is 44 inches long by 22 inches wide and can support up to 300 pounds. When you fold it away, a built-in five-inch shelf is left behind to store any supplies that you'd like to keep near the bench.
Your purchase includes all the hardware necessary for mounting, and Ryobi states that it is "easy to install." When you want to set up the bench for use, it offers a one-handed setup with an auto-lock mechanism. For extra security, two hands are required to stow the workbench, which has a soft close.
Users give the workbench high marks, citing its easy installation and solid feel. It has a rating of 4.9 out of five stars. One reviewer notes that it takes up very little space in their garage, and others installed it elsewhere in their home, such as a laundry room or kitchen. You can also add a pegboard or magnetic strip as a budget-friendly way to help organize your tools and supplies.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Mower
Bulky yard tools eat up valuable garage real estate. You can store some vertically on the wall, but others, such as lawn mowers, are typically stored on the floor. If you don't have anywhere else to put your mower, a folding model will drastically reduce its storage footprint. Ryobi offers several models with folding handles, including the 18V ONE+ 13" Push Mower. As part of the ONE+ system, it uses Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery, which is also used for many Ryobi power tools.
The mower is suitable for smaller yards up to one-quarter of an acre, with a 30-minute run time. This mower kit includes the mower, one battery, one charger, a grass catcher bag, and a mulch plug. The mower offers a single-point height adjustment with seven positions, along with easy lift bag removal. When not in use, the mower has handles that fold so that you can store it vertically. The kit costs $279, or you can buy just the mower for $199.
This mower gets mostly positive user reviews and comes with a three-year warranty. One user calls it small but mighty, and reviewers praise its ease of use. Some buyers say the battery doesn't last long enough, while others say it lasts longer than anticipated, so you may want to consider purchasing an additional battery if you have a larger yard and may need a longer run time. Several reviewers highlight its small footprint and easy storage.
Speed Bench Mobile Workstation
If you don't have the space to install a permanent work station, even one that folds, or you want something that's a bit more mobile, you may want to check out the dual-purpose Speed Bench Mobile Workstation from Ryobi. This workbench pulls double duty and can also be used as a cart. It has a 42-inch by 22-inch wood work surface that can hold 400 pounds. Even if you primarily use it as a work station and not a cart, you can easily move it around your space for everything from woodworking to potting plants. The work surface has SAE/Metric measurements and protractor lines, and it features LINK Accessory Rails that allow buyers to attach an included organizer bin, along with other LINK-compatible products.
If you have boxes or a project to move, the Speed Bench easily converts into a dolly, with a steel frame, 10-inch all-terrain wheels, and a heavy-duty skid plate. It can haul up to 300 pounds, and the skid plate is detachable if you want to store the cart under a truck bed tonneau cover. You can also fold the bench into cart mode for easy storage, even if you don't have anything to move. Reviewers praise the workstation's creative design and sturdy build, though some found it difficult to assemble.