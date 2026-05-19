3 Foldable Ryobi Finds That Can Help Save Space In The Garage

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If you find yourself storing much more than just your car in your garage, you're not alone. For those fortunate enough to have this extra space, it often acts as a default overflow space for everything from holiday decorations to canned goods. It's the go-to solution for "I don't know where else to put these" items, but this strategy often leads to a cluttered, disorganized space.

If your garage is overflowing with stuff, or is a small, one-car space that you simply want to organize, there are plenty of solutions. Before you get to work, sort through your items and decide what is a must-have and what can be trashed or donated. Trust us — there are things you have forgotten about that you probably don't need! Then consider installing metal shelving, cabinetry, and even overhead racks or lift systems to help you organize your belongings and get boxes, bicycles, and tools off of the floor.

While basic storage solutions are a good start, there's more to organizing your garage into a functional, efficient space. You may know Ryobi for its affordable power tools, but the company provides much more, including cleaning and storage solutions. You can also find products that will help you save space in your garage.