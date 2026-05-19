What Is The 4 PSI Rule For Tires?

That low tire-pressure alert isn't for nothing. It's the one thing that affects nearly every part of how your car performs. From tread wear to fuel economy to handling to heat management, the wrong PSI could be a headache waiting to happen. One of the most commonly used methods for determining if your tire pressure is in the right place is known as the "4 PSI rule." With a simple bit of mental math and some highway speeds, it can help you tell whether your tires are operating within a safe temperature range.

It's all about how much your tire pressure increases as your tires warm up during normal driving. First, fill your tires to the PSI recommended for your vehicle. Then, travel at highway speeds for about 20 to 30 minutes. After that, check the pressure again. If the reading's gone up by 4 PSI from where you started, your pressure's right where it should be. Some heavier-duty 4WD and light-truck tires may see a rise closer to 6 PSI, which is perfectly fine.