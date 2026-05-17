GM's Scrapping Its Chevy Silverado MD Truck Line - And Here's Why
Throughout the years, Chevrolet has produced some great-looking truck models, with several belonging to the Silverado lineage. Unfortunately, the widely beloved and trusted series of trucks is about to get significantly smaller. It has come to light that several Chevy Silverado models, specifically the medium-duty Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD, alongside some Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana Cutaway van variants, are being discontinued at the end of September 2026. As far as why the minds at General Motors have made this decision, there are a few factors at work that led to this move.
The first element to note here is that GM itself doesn't build the MD commercial truck models. That responsibility went to International Motors, which oversaw the creation of the vehicles' chassis and their assembly. The two entities signed an agreement in 2015 to produce the trucks jointly, with said deal set to expire on September 30. Ultimately, GM chose not to renew the contract, and now, as a consequence, these Silverado trucks are to be retired, and International Motors is selling the Springfield, Ohio, facility where they were built.
This begs the question, why didn't GM want to continue its partnership with International to keep the MD portion of the Chevy Silverado lineup alive? While GM has yet to give a definitive answer for this decision, it appears it was predominantly an economic one.
Poor sales likely contributed to the end of these Silverado models
At the end of the day, dollar signs — or lack thereof — more than likely had some influence over how GM did business with its medium-duty Silverado models. Despite their best efforts, the numbers suggest that GM and International Motors couldn't hit the sales target needed to justify keeping the 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks around. GM's Q1 2026 U.S. deliveries data shows that only around 1,273 Silverado MD trucks were sold in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 37.4% drop compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Thus, with demand for a specific commercial-grade ride seemingly dipping, GM likely didn't see a need to continue investment into these vehicles.
With that said, just because the 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD are on their way out doesn't mean GM and Chevrolet MD trucks are disappearing entirely. For the time being, the Chevy Low Cab Forward 3500, 4500, and 5500 are all sticking around, as are the heavy-duty LCF 6500XD and 7500XD models. These are based on the Isuzu N-Series and F-Series truck classes, respectively. Meanwhile, International Motors will stay in the medium-duty game via its MV Series truck models.
Several cars and trucks from top brands were discontinued in 2025, and it appears 2026 will bring its share of farewells in its own right. Pending a miracle or massive change in direction, the Chevy Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD will indeed take their final bows in September, simultaneously signaling the end of GM and International Motors' over a decade-long partnership.