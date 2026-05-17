GM's Scrapping Its Chevy Silverado MD Truck Line - And Here's Why

Throughout the years, Chevrolet has produced some great-looking truck models, with several belonging to the Silverado lineage. Unfortunately, the widely beloved and trusted series of trucks is about to get significantly smaller. It has come to light that several Chevy Silverado models, specifically the medium-duty Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD, alongside some Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana Cutaway van variants, are being discontinued at the end of September 2026. As far as why the minds at General Motors have made this decision, there are a few factors at work that led to this move.

The first element to note here is that GM itself doesn't build the MD commercial truck models. That responsibility went to International Motors, which oversaw the creation of the vehicles' chassis and their assembly. The two entities signed an agreement in 2015 to produce the trucks jointly, with said deal set to expire on September 30. Ultimately, GM chose not to renew the contract, and now, as a consequence, these Silverado trucks are to be retired, and International Motors is selling the Springfield, Ohio, facility where they were built.

This begs the question, why didn't GM want to continue its partnership with International to keep the MD portion of the Chevy Silverado lineup alive? While GM has yet to give a definitive answer for this decision, it appears it was predominantly an economic one.