Duramax L5P Vs LBZ: What's The Difference Between These Diesel Engines?

We've covered the broad strokes of everything you need to know about Chevy's 6.6L Duramax diesel engine from a few angles at SlashGear over the years. However, if you're new to diesel pickups, we should recap a few things, like the fact that in addition to Chevrolets, you'll also find Duramax engines in other General Motors (GM) vehicles, namely GMC trucks and SUVs.

The first 6.6L Duramax diesel engine, developed through a collaboration between auto manufacturer Isuzu and GM, premiered in 2001 as the LB7. The 6.6L LBZ Duramax made its debut midway into the 2006 model year but was replaced by the newer, emissions-compliant LMM Duramax in 2007. Although the LBZ was only in production for a short time, it's often considered the "Holy Grail" of Duramax engines by fans.

While the LBZ's lack of complex emissions controls and diesel particulate filter (DPF) is arguably one of its greatest strengths, the 6.6L L5P is generally deemed GM's most technologically advanced Duramax engine. The L5P came out in 2017 and, with a few upgrades over the years, serves as the current 6.6L Duramax iteration across the Heavy Duty GM lineup.

In stock form, the LBZ Duramax produced 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. When the L5P debuted, it had 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. From 2024 into the 2026 model year, power has increased to 470 hp and 975 pound-feet of torque.