Is A Traffic Light At A Roundabout Pointless? This Florida County Doesn't Think So

There's a county in Florida that recently added a traffic light to a roundabout, with the intention of reducing the gridlock during times when traffic is the heaviest. This traffic light-protected roundabout is in Sarasota County, at the eastbound Apex Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard roundabout.

The rationale for adding the traffic light, which will control the flow of eastbound traffic into the roundabout, is to prevent the traffic from backing up into the roundabout. This will be the first roundabout in Sarasota County to have a traffic light added. According to Sarasota County, the traffic light will serve as "...an operational tool designed to help mitigate potential gridlock." Drivers are instructed to stop when the light is red and continue through the roundabout when it is green.

This move by Sarasota County is likely a response to the level of traffic exceeding the capacity of the roundabout to permit it to flow through smoothly. By adding a traffic light during peak times, the normal flow of the roundabout traffic can be restored, even though motorists who must wait at the red light may disagree. But the real reason for the traffic congestion at this roundabout, according to a Sarasota Reddit community, may be due to its location not far from a very busy intersection with a long wait for the green light.