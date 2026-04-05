Your Neighborhood's Mini-Traffic Circles Actually Serve An Important Purpose

"The more things change, the more they stay the same." At least, that's what the old adage tells us. Back in 1849, the French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote that saying about how people and social mores remain unflinching in the face of a constantly evolving world. That includes traffic enforcement: As technology has gotten more advanced and autonomous robotaxis now roam the streets, the basic function of traffic laws — to keep traffic flowing and people safe — remains unchanged.

This has always been the idea behind the traffic circle as well. However, the first traffic circles introduced in the country in the early 20th century actually led to more accidents, and most went the way of the dinosaur during the mid-1950s. Like a phoenix from the ashes, however, they were brought back by the United Kingdom in the 1960s, with the first "modern" roundabout appearing in the U.S. in Nevada in 1990. These days, some U.S. drivers still find roundabouts confusing, while turbo roundabouts with multiple lanes are getting more popular in Europe.

Here in the U.S., we now have mini-roundabouts, which are the next evolutionary step in calming traffic. Unlike their bigger brothers, these "baby" traffic circles are meant for much narrower, less-traveled neighborhood streets lined with houses. Instead of using stop signs or signalized intersections, which can raise their own set of safety concerns, mini-roundabouts are designed to help reduce speeding while maintaining traffic flow.