Ford F-150 Or GMC Sierra 1500: Which Truck Depreciates Faster?

A truck's features, fuel economy, and, more importantly, the price, are usually among the deciding factors for many buyers. However, depreciation is actually more important than many people realize, and some pickup trucks consistently hold their value better than others. If you're trying to choose between the Ford F-150 and the GMC Sierra 1500 based on this metric, it's worth knowing that the difference is there, but it's very minimal.

According to iSeeCars, both trucks are very close when it comes to long-term depreciation over five years. The Ford F-150 has a slight edge here, losing about 37.9% of its value compared to the Sierra 1500's 38.2%. However, data from CarEdge tells a different story, as it shows the F-150 sitting 1.94% below the segment's average while the Sierra 1500 comes in about 4.09% above average. While this may seem like a big difference, both trucks still track closely overall, with neither one taking a significant lead.

When measured in real ownership dollars, the long-term cost of both trucks is nearly identical as well. According to Edmunds, the Ford F-150 shows slightly lower depreciation of about $18,552 after five years, compared to around $18,761 for the GMC Sierra 1500. This does give the F-150 a very small advantage over the Sierra 1500, but it's not enough to declare a clear winner.