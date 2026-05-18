Ford F-150 Or GMC Sierra 1500: Which Truck Depreciates Faster?
A truck's features, fuel economy, and, more importantly, the price, are usually among the deciding factors for many buyers. However, depreciation is actually more important than many people realize, and some pickup trucks consistently hold their value better than others. If you're trying to choose between the Ford F-150 and the GMC Sierra 1500 based on this metric, it's worth knowing that the difference is there, but it's very minimal.
According to iSeeCars, both trucks are very close when it comes to long-term depreciation over five years. The Ford F-150 has a slight edge here, losing about 37.9% of its value compared to the Sierra 1500's 38.2%. However, data from CarEdge tells a different story, as it shows the F-150 sitting 1.94% below the segment's average while the Sierra 1500 comes in about 4.09% above average. While this may seem like a big difference, both trucks still track closely overall, with neither one taking a significant lead.
When measured in real ownership dollars, the long-term cost of both trucks is nearly identical as well. According to Edmunds, the Ford F-150 shows slightly lower depreciation of about $18,552 after five years, compared to around $18,761 for the GMC Sierra 1500. This does give the F-150 a very small advantage over the Sierra 1500, but it's not enough to declare a clear winner.
Factors that impact truck depreciation
Several factors contribute to truck depreciation, with the most important being age. Most new vehicles lose a big portion of their value in the early years of ownership, then level out as time goes on. Mileage is also important, as the more miles accumulated typically means a loss of value as the years go by. Then there's brand reputation and reliability, which can cause a truck model to hold its value better in the used market — even if buying a pricey used truck isn't always the best idea.
Day-to-day driving habits and regular upkeep can factor in as well. This means that the more strain one puts on a truck, especially without a proper maintenance schedule, the less it will be worth. Conversely, good maintenance will help keep a truck's value as high as possible. A truck's mechanical condition isn't the only factor, though; the cosmetics often matter, too.
Generally, though, trucks tend to retain their value better than passenger cars after five years. There are several reasons, including the enduring popularity of pickups and the fact that they're generally more practical and versatile vehicles. Pickup trucks offer greater utility for both work and everyday use, including for towing and hauling heavy loads, which is something most cars cannot handle. This can help trucks retain buyer interest over time, allowing them to attract buyers even as they age.