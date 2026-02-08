Does It Ever Make More Sense To Buy A Pricey Used Truck Over Brand New?

There's no escaping the fact that new vehicles are more expensive than ever, and this reality sets in even harder if you are shopping for a pickup truck. Let's say you are in the market for a new half-ton pickup, for example. Even if you're avoiding the fully-loaded models and focusing on mid-grade trims, MSRPs in the $50,000s and $60,000s are commonplace these days.

Step into one of the high-end half-tons and you'll find prices getting dangerously close to $100,000 once options are added. Want to save money by going with a mid-size truck like a Toyota Tacoma or Chevy Colorado? Prices for those also climb past $50,000 very quickly.

Given all that, you might wonder if it makes more sense to put that money towards a used truck instead, where you can theoretically get "more truck" for the same purchase price (or perhaps for substantially cheaper). The answer to this question will vary greatly depending on the specifics of the truck, but in many cases, you can indeed get a lot more used truck for the money, especially among pickups that are a couple of years old. However, not all used trucks are created equal, and there are always plenty of used truck-shopping mistakes you'll want to avoid.