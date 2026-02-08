Does It Ever Make More Sense To Buy A Pricey Used Truck Over Brand New?
There's no escaping the fact that new vehicles are more expensive than ever, and this reality sets in even harder if you are shopping for a pickup truck. Let's say you are in the market for a new half-ton pickup, for example. Even if you're avoiding the fully-loaded models and focusing on mid-grade trims, MSRPs in the $50,000s and $60,000s are commonplace these days.
Step into one of the high-end half-tons and you'll find prices getting dangerously close to $100,000 once options are added. Want to save money by going with a mid-size truck like a Toyota Tacoma or Chevy Colorado? Prices for those also climb past $50,000 very quickly.
Given all that, you might wonder if it makes more sense to put that money towards a used truck instead, where you can theoretically get "more truck" for the same purchase price (or perhaps for substantially cheaper). The answer to this question will vary greatly depending on the specifics of the truck, but in many cases, you can indeed get a lot more used truck for the money, especially among pickups that are a couple of years old. However, not all used trucks are created equal, and there are always plenty of used truck-shopping mistakes you'll want to avoid.
The more you spend, the more you save?
With just a few exceptions for ultra-rare, limited-production models, depreciation is an inescapable part of buying any new vehicle. That's led many to assume the smarter thing is always to buy a used vehicle and let someone else eat that initial drop in value. But buying used isn't always the smartest move. It really depends on your budget and which type of truck you want.
In most cases, the amount of initial depreciation will be commensurate with the original purchase price, meaning that, as a used buyer, you should be able to get a sizable discount if you are looking at trucks that had high MSRPs when new. Let's look at the rugged, but pricey 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 as an example of this. When new, the 2024 ZR2 had an MSRP that started over $70,000 before options were added, with prices a bit higher on a new 2026. This puts it toward the higher end of the half-ton price spectrum.
Searching the used market, 2024 Silverado ZR2s with low mileage, in near-new condition, some even being factory-certified, have asking prices in the mid $50,000s. This means you could save anywhere from $15,000 to over $20,000 by going with a two-year-old truck. Situations like this represent one of the best cases for buying a lightly used, high-end truck over a new one. But it's not like this for every pickup.
Is the cheaper truck the smarter truck?
Let's look at a smaller, less-expensive pickup known for having excellent resale value: the always-popular Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. Right now, asking prices for a three-year-old Tacoma TRD Off-Road with low mileage are typically in the high $30,000s or low $40,000s. And the MSRP for a brand-new 2026 Tacoma TRD Off-Road? A little over $44,000. Sure, saving a few thousand bucks buying used might seem enticing, but that's a relatively small price difference compared to a brand-new Tacoma, which will have no wear and a full factory warranty.
Whether it's pickup trucks or any other vehicle, even if the percentages of depreciation are similar, the more expensive the original MSRP was, the more money you're likely to save by going with a used model. And in the case of the Tacoma, if the truck is (relatively) cheap when new, and has very good resale value, you're likely better off just buying a brand new one to start.
No matter which truck you are considering, it's crucial to look beyond just the asking price or MSRP. Look at the new market and what kind of incentives or discounts are available, look at resale values, and the selling prices of comparable used trucks. As with any vehicle, doing your research and knowing your budget are vital to making sure you don't end up with a truck purchase that you quickly regret.