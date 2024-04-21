5 Mistakes People Make When Shopping For Used Trucks
When it comes to buying a pickup truck, the appeal of a shiny new model straight off the dealership floor is undeniable. Yet, for every person looking to buy a new truck, there's another who just wants to go old school. Or maybe it's the practical benefits of a used truck that some of us are attracted to—they are significantly more affordable, offer a broader spectrum of choices from various years, and sidestep the steep depreciation that hits new vehicles as soon as they leave the lot.
Given these advantages, it's no surprise that brands like Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota remain popular choices for used truck buyers. These manufacturers are well-known for their durability and longevity, making their older models a worthy investment — although, there are some used trucks you should steer clear of at all costs. That being said, the process of shopping for a used truck can be full of potential pitfalls. Many buyers make some big mistakes, either out of carelessness or simply because they don't know the ins and outs of purchasing a used vehicle.
Recognizing the right features, understanding the importance of a truck's history, and negotiating the best deal are all skills that not every shopper has from the get-go. So, let's make that right. In this article, we will highlight common errors and go into detail about how to avoid them, along with some tips and tools you can use along the way.
Not doing your research properly
This might seem obvious to most shoppers, especially since almost everyone will at least do a basic internet search before making a purchase — in fact, some surveys claim that 59% of all car buyers spend some time doing online research. It's just a matter of the quality of research people do when looking to buy used trucks. Researching a truck to see if it meets your requirements, such as whether it is over or under capacity for your intended uses, is good practice, but it might not always be enough.
Besides helping you understand what to expect in terms of pricing, performance, maintenance, and lowering the chances of overpaying or inheriting expensive problems, more in-depth and thorough research will give you the confidence to negotiate effectively, recognize a good price, and avoid scams or technically unsafe vehicles.
So, what do we mean by quality research? Start by going through recommended pickup trucks by reputed publications like MotorTrend, Top Gear, or SlashGear — our list of 15 most reliable pickup trucks of all time is a good example. Once you have narrowed your choices down to a few pickup trucks and read their reviews, be sure to go the extra mile and check out what Consumer Reports and J.D. Power might have to say about the trucks' reliability and resale value. As an extra step, you can read what actual owners have to say or ask questions on platforms like Reddit's r/trucks and The Diesel Stop.
Overlooking the truck's service records and history
The service records and history of a used truck are important for obvious reasons, but forgetting to look at it is an all-too-common mistake. The easiest and most direct way to get these documents is to ask the current owner, and most reputable used truck dealerships usually provide a vehicle history report and maintenance records as part of their sales process, too, but independent verification is a wise move — you can use services like Carfax, AutoCheck, or the NHTSA website for detailed reports on the vehicle's history based on its VIN. These reports can include past ownership, accident history, repair records, and whether the truck was subject to any recalls.
When reviewing records, regular maintenance entries like oil changes, brake jobs, and tire rotations are good news, but look for repairs or parts replacements — this could be a sign of good maintenance or some chronic issues with the truck. The common red flags are evidence of significant accidents, flood damage, or a history of major mechanical repairs.
If the service records are sketchy, you could negotiate the asking price. But, sometimes, passing on a truck with a problematic history in favor of one with a cleaner record might be the smart thing to do. In situations where service records and history aren't available, getting the truck inspected by a qualified mechanic or doing a thorough inspection of your own is better, which brings us to the next mistake.
Hurrying the truck inspection and skipping a test drive
Hurrying through the truck inspection and skipping a test drive is almost a surefire way of purchasing a vehicle that will need costly repairs in the future. And one of the biggest reasons for doing so is not knowing what to look for. While this isn't an exhaustive guide, here's what you usually need to check.
Inspect the truck for any signs of fluid leaks, including oil, coolant, and transmission fluid. Likewise, check thoroughly for rust or corrosion on the body, frame, and undercarriage. Another easy thing to overlook is the electrical systems, including lights, dashboard indicators, and the audio system. Also, verify that the heating and cooling systems work correctly. Don't forget to check the tires and the truck's alignment — uneven wear patterns or shallow tread often mean tire replacement or alignment correction.
In the test drive, listen for any unusual noises, such as knocks or hisses. Check for smooth acceleration without hesitation or stalling. Look for smooth shifts and watch out for any delays or strange sounds during gear changes while you test drive. This is also a good chance to test the brakes for responsiveness and listen for any grinding or squeaking noises. Feel for vibrations through the pedal, as these can indicate worn brakes or rotors. Take a look at the steering and handling to ensure the truck drives straight and does not pull to one side, which could suggest alignment issues or problems with the steering components.
Forgetting the financing elements
Focusing solely on the sticker price is a typical mistake for used truck shoppers, we all do it. And it tends to be twofold. Firstly, many people are unaware of the financing pitfalls. Unlike new trucks, used ones typically attract higher interest rates, given the higher risk factor in the eyes of lenders. So, it's always better to shop around. This is where websites like Bankrate and LendingTree might come in handy to compare interest rates. Keep in mind that loan terms for used trucks are generally shorter, too, which means higher monthly payments. Verify their policies because many lenders also have specific restrictions on financing older vehicles or those with high mileage. If you're considering a lease, then you might want to check out our article on "Everything You Should Know Before Leasing A New Car" next.
Then, there are indirect money matters that most people tend to forget when purchasing used trucks. Things like the rate of depreciation — this is important when it comes to resale, determining how much to finance, and what loan terms to accept. Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds are excellent resources for this. Neglecting the total cost to own is another huge mistake used truck shoppers make — maintenance, fuel, and insurance can accumulate quicker than you expect. You also have costs associated with registering an older truck and making sure it complies with current transportation laws.
Failing to plan for discontinued parts and future tech
One of the biggest challenges when purchasing an older truck is the availability of replacement parts. As trucks age, manufacturers often discontinue production of their OEM parts, forcing owners to turn to aftermarket parts. These alternatives may be less reliable or fail to meet the original specs, potentially leading to higher maintenance costs or rendering the truck irreparable. This problem is worse for models that were less popular or manufactured by companies that no longer exist. This can also hurt the resale value of the truck because, well, potential buyers know what you know about parts, too. Ultimately, you end up with more financial burden than a used pickup truck—a big mistake.
On the other end of the spectrum, technology evolves rapidly, and older trucks frequently lack the infrastructure to support this new tech. For example, a '90s used model truck might not have the wiring or software compatibility to have modern collision-avoidance systems or digital logging devices, which are pretty standard now in newer trucks. This tech gap not only affects what you might need out of the truck, but also its compliance with current industry standards — updating can sometimes be prohibitively expensive.
Balancing age, condition, and the potential for future upgrades is key to wise investment in a used truck. This does not hold for all used truck shoppers, but it's worth considering since it is an easy mistake to make, depending on what you require.