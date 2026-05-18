South Korea's New Fighter Jet Is Cleared For Combat Duty

The growth of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has been evident since its beginnings in 1949. As part of South Korea's military, ROKAF began as a small tactical force and is now considered one of the most advanced forces in Asia. Over the years, South Korea has worked to modernize ROKAF's fleet with fighter jets like the SU-25. ROKAF is continuing to move forward with the KAI KF-21 Boramae stealth fighter, which is now ready for service.

The Boramae has been in development for over 10 years, undergoing thousands of evaluation conditions on the road to receiving combat approval. The specific KF-21 model that was cleared is the Block I configuration, which is meant for early operation while upgrades are still being developed. Even though this fighter is a step above some of ROKAF's older aircraft, it's actually not considered a full fifth-generation fighter. That's because it doesn't yet have the level of stealth needed for penetrating heavily defended airspace or conducting deep-strike missions.

Initially, South Korea's plan was to roll out the KF-21 in stages, with a total of 120 fighters in service by 2032. The first batch of 40 jets, focused mainly on air-to-air operations, would be followed by the remaining 80, which are expected to incorporate air-to-ground capabilities. However, South Korean officials may revise that schedule due to rising production costs. Inflation, supply chain challenges, and other factors are impacting the program's budget, which could potentially affect its rollout timeline.