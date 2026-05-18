This Auto Service Chain Gets JD Power's Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026

Vehicle maintenance, including keeping on top of scheduled tire replacements, can sometimes be a hassle, not least because aftermarket service chains aren't all equal. Some excel here, while others disappoint significantly. One of the latter chains, at least according to JD Power's seventh-annual U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study, is Mavis Discount Tire.

Mavis Discount Tire found itself at the bottom of two categories: full-service maintenance and repair (where it scored 758 points out of 1,000 possible points) and tire replacement (766 points). Both results were well below the category averages of 809 and 822 points. Goodyear Auto Service topped the rankings for maintenance and repair with 846 points, while Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers and Christian Brothers Automotive placed second and third with 843 and 834 points, respectively. Tire replacement saw Meineke Car Care Centers at the top with 856 points, Pep Boys at 850 points, and Discount Tires at 847 points.

This study was based on 10,572 responses from vehicle owners, collected between January and March 2026. Customers rated aftermarket service chains based on criteria such as scheduling, pricing fairness, employee performance, quality of work, and how long it took to complete the service.