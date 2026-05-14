One Of The US Navy's Newest Missile Destroyers Is Sailing Ahead Of Commissioning

The U.S. Navy, which possesses the largest and most advanced fleet of missile destroyers on the planet, is undertaking a major modernization and expansion with several new ships set to be commissioned in the years to come. One of the newest ships in this lineup is the USS Ted Stevens, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, widely considered one of the world's most powerful destroyer class vessels. This particular vessel was manufactured at the Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi. After undergoing mandatory sea trials in 2025, the vessel has finally departed the shipbuilding yard, towards its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia.

This trip to Norfolk is significant in that it will be one of its last trips as an uncommissioned vessel. As per current plans, the USS Ted Stevens is expected to be officially commissioned in the fall of 2026 at Whittier, Alaska. The location in Alaska was chosen because the ship is named in honor of Ted Stevens, who served as a U.S. Senator for Alaska for over four decades. The commissioning of the USS Ted Stevens in Alaska is a rare event in itself, given that the last U.S. Navy vessel to be commissioned here was the USS Anchorage back in 2013.

The USS Ted Stevens is one of the latest Arleigh Burke-class destroyers delivered to the U.S. Navy. The vessel belongs to the "Flight III" category, which indicates that it is the newest generation of its class. Several newer Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are already in the works, with two shipbuilding companies, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and Bath Iron Works (BIW), involved in the manufacturing of these new ships.