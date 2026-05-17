BMW Offers A Truly Unique Way To Pick Up Your Brand New Car
If you are planning to either buy or lease a new BMW, including the BMW M5 that we appreciated for its 717 horsepower, there's a delivery option that you may want to check off on the order form. We are referring to having your new ride delivered to you at the BMW Performance Center, located in South Greer, South Carolina. The facility has been around since 1999, with a complete repaving of its 2.3-mile track occurring in 2019, on its 20th anniversary.
The good news about the BMW Performance Center is that the cost of your delivery there is included in what BMW already charges you for its "Destination and Handling Fee." BMW calls it "a no-cost option." In addition to having your car delivered to you there by one of the company's product specialists, you and a guest of your choice can also tour the BMW Zentrum museum and the BMW Manufacturing Plant, based on availability.
Another key part of the BMW Performance Center delivery experience is going out on the track with a BMW Driving Instructor. You'll be in a car similar to the one you purchased, but part of the BMW Performance Center's fleet. In it, you will learn about your car's capabilities, including braking, traction control, and handling. You will also have the option of tackling the Performance Center's off-road course in one of BMW's X vehicles. Sounds like there's lots of fun to be had.
What else should you know about having your BMW delivered at the BMW Performance Center?
More good news is that BMW says you can have any new model delivered to you at the BMW Performance Center, subject to availability, regardless of whether it has been produced in South Carolina, Europe, or elsewhere — as long as it's not already sitting on a BMW dealer's lot or is a certified pre-owned vehicle. So if you are used to picking out a vehicle from dealer inventory, you may instead want to special order your next BMW and pick it up at the factory.
There will be a few non-obvious expenses associated with your BMW Performance Center delivery. A major one is your travel costs to and from South Carolina. This can include an airline flight for you and your guest, as well as a hotel stay and meals, which can range anywhere from bare-bones all the way up to super-luxurious. You may want to treat the trip as a mini-vacation, since you will also need some time to drive your new BMW back home at the end of your visit, depending on how far away you live.
So if you are considering a new BMW, like the fast and refined 2026 BMW iX M70, and you're interested in a novel delivery experience that could help you learn more about what your new car's really capable of, consider picking up your vehicle at the BMW Performance Center. You'll visit the factory, tour the museum, and try out the company's cars while learning how to really drive them.