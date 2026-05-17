BMW Offers A Truly Unique Way To Pick Up Your Brand New Car

If you are planning to either buy or lease a new BMW, including the BMW M5 that we appreciated for its 717 horsepower, there's a delivery option that you may want to check off on the order form. We are referring to having your new ride delivered to you at the BMW Performance Center, located in South Greer, South Carolina. The facility has been around since 1999, with a complete repaving of its 2.3-mile track occurring in 2019, on its 20th anniversary.

The good news about the BMW Performance Center is that the cost of your delivery there is included in what BMW already charges you for its "Destination and Handling Fee." BMW calls it "a no-cost option." In addition to having your car delivered to you there by one of the company's product specialists, you and a guest of your choice can also tour the BMW Zentrum museum and the BMW Manufacturing Plant, based on availability.

Another key part of the BMW Performance Center delivery experience is going out on the track with a BMW Driving Instructor. You'll be in a car similar to the one you purchased, but part of the BMW Performance Center's fleet. In it, you will learn about your car's capabilities, including braking, traction control, and handling. You will also have the option of tackling the Performance Center's off-road course in one of BMW's X vehicles. Sounds like there's lots of fun to be had.