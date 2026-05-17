This Company Makes Some Of The Smallest Multitools You'll Ever See

While multitools generally aren't all that big, some companies go the extra mile to make sure their products are as compact as possible. Though it's not one of the major multitool brands on the market, Orioner's multitools are notable for being surprisingly small without compromising on versatility. In fact, two of the brand's multitools measure just over two inches long each.

Orioner's multitools take "compact" to another level. One is the titanium MS-06 EDC multitool, which starts at $30 and features eight tools: cross- and straight-screw heads, a bottle opener, 2- and 5-millimeter hex keys, a serrated knife, a steel blade, and a key ring. In its closed position, it measures just 2.2 inches long and 1.3 inches wide. Its slightly larger counterpart, the Gr5 titanium EDC multitool, is 2.4 inches long and 1.0 inches wide. It costs $42 and includes cutting tools, a flathead screwdriver, a nail remover, a bottle opener, a hex wrench, a survival whistle, a spoke wrench, a keychain, and a pipe slot.

These two are Orioner's smallest multitool offerings. But they're not the only things it sells; the brand has a wider catalogue worth looking over, too. These products, while larger, still have plenty to offer.