This Company Makes Some Of The Smallest Multitools You'll Ever See
While multitools generally aren't all that big, some companies go the extra mile to make sure their products are as compact as possible. Though it's not one of the major multitool brands on the market, Orioner's multitools are notable for being surprisingly small without compromising on versatility. In fact, two of the brand's multitools measure just over two inches long each.
Orioner's multitools take "compact" to another level. One is the titanium MS-06 EDC multitool, which starts at $30 and features eight tools: cross- and straight-screw heads, a bottle opener, 2- and 5-millimeter hex keys, a serrated knife, a steel blade, and a key ring. In its closed position, it measures just 2.2 inches long and 1.3 inches wide. Its slightly larger counterpart, the Gr5 titanium EDC multitool, is 2.4 inches long and 1.0 inches wide. It costs $42 and includes cutting tools, a flathead screwdriver, a nail remover, a bottle opener, a hex wrench, a survival whistle, a spoke wrench, a keychain, and a pipe slot.
These two are Orioner's smallest multitool offerings. But they're not the only things it sells; the brand has a wider catalogue worth looking over, too. These products, while larger, still have plenty to offer.
Orioner has more to offer when you move up in size
Orioner has another, larger, multitool in its lineup, too. The titanium Z1 EDC multitool packs an impressive 13 tools into a package that measures 4.7 inches long and .9 inches wide. The $65 tool contains a hook clasp, a knife, millimeter and inch rulers, S- and B-bit drivers, three tritium slots, a combination nail puller/bottle opener, a crowbar, a saw, a spoke wrench, a window breaker, and a magnet connector.
The company's other tools are also multi-function, if not necessarily multitools. The illuminated carabiner multitool is primarily a flashlight and carabiner, but packs in a few extras. This 4.6-inch-long, 1.7-inch-wide tool has a built-in carabiner, flashlight, window breaker, hex wrench, fold-out knife, saw, can opener, and bottle opener for $39. Similarly, the $32 Gr5 titanium EDC keyring includes a Damascus knife, flat- and Phillips-head screwdrivers, a hex wrench, a bottle opener, and a key ring in a roughly 2-inch by 1-inch footprint.
Orioner is not a brand for those who need a custom multitool, but its strengths lie elsewhere. Its products fit a lot in pretty small packages that many customers could make good use of.