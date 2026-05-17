Not Michelin, Not Bridgestone – This Is The Best Truck Tire Brand By Customer Satisfaction

When truck and SUV owners go shopping for new tires, they tend to turn toward bestsellers like Michelin or Bridgestone. These are the big brand names that dominate the conversation more than any other. But, according to recent customer satisfaction rankings from Consumer Reports, the brand with the highest marks from drivers is actually Continental.

In fact, the company's TerrainContact lineup led customer satisfaction rankings in two major categories. The Continental TerrainContact A/T ranked highest for customer satisfaction among all-terrain tires, while the Continental TerrainContact H/T earned the top spot for all-season truck tires. Together, the picture is clear: Other top tire brand names might be the bestsellers, but Continental is the one getting all the praise.

Looking at customer reviews for the TerrainContact A/Ts, drivers on Continental's site really seem to appreciate the tire's quiet ride and wet-weather performance. They also have good things to say about the tire's minimal impact on fuel economy. The tire comes with a 60,000-mile limited warranty as well as roadside assistance coverage and a road hazard program.