Not Michelin, Not Bridgestone – This Is The Best Truck Tire Brand By Customer Satisfaction
When truck and SUV owners go shopping for new tires, they tend to turn toward bestsellers like Michelin or Bridgestone. These are the big brand names that dominate the conversation more than any other. But, according to recent customer satisfaction rankings from Consumer Reports, the brand with the highest marks from drivers is actually Continental.
In fact, the company's TerrainContact lineup led customer satisfaction rankings in two major categories. The Continental TerrainContact A/T ranked highest for customer satisfaction among all-terrain tires, while the Continental TerrainContact H/T earned the top spot for all-season truck tires. Together, the picture is clear: Other top tire brand names might be the bestsellers, but Continental is the one getting all the praise.
Looking at customer reviews for the TerrainContact A/Ts, drivers on Continental's site really seem to appreciate the tire's quiet ride and wet-weather performance. They also have good things to say about the tire's minimal impact on fuel economy. The tire comes with a 60,000-mile limited warranty as well as roadside assistance coverage and a road hazard program.
There's a lot to like about Continental's TerrainContact A/T and H/T tires
In the all-season category, the TerrainContact H/Ts are similarly well-received. Continental says the TerrainContact H/T delivers best-in-class wet braking and snow traction, and the reviews on the brand's site don't disagree. Several drivers said switching to the H/T dramatically improved their ride quality and came with less cabin noise compared with their factory-installed tires. Wet-weather performance drew especially strong reactions, with multiple reviewers noting increased control and confidence in rain and light snow.
This model comes with a 70,000-mile limited warranty, so 10,000 more than the A/Ts. (And one of the longest-lasting tire options around.) Both tires also feature what Continental calls TractionPlus Technology: a special tread design that brings better traction and durability, better performance on wet roads, and quieter road noise. (In other words, everything customer reviews seem to revolve around.) So if you're on the hunt for an SUV or truck tire brand with more happy customers than angry ones, Consumer Reports says German tire manufacturer Continental is the one to trust.