What's The Best Way To 'Unseize' An Engine?

When an engine seizes up, your only option is typically a full rebuild. This can often cost more than a full replacement due to the labor costs involved. However, this isn't always a death sentence. Irreparable damage typically strikes when the engine is wrecked by oil starvation, severe overheating, or water ingestion. Sometimes an engine seizes for less catastrophic reasons, like rust from sitting outside in a damp field. That's common in old cars left unused for years or decades.

If you suspect your engine is seized, the first thing you need to do is confirm that's actually the case. Sometimes it may seem that way due to a dead battery or a busted starter, so it's important to rule those out. To do that, pop the spark plugs out and try to rotate the crankshaft. You can usually do that by hand on smaller engines. But on bigger stuff, you'll need a breaker bar and a socket that fits the crank pulley bolt. If it doesn't budge with reasonable force, it's stuck, meaning you have a case of engine seizure on your hands.

In most cases, the best approach involves soaking the cylinders with penetrating oil and then carefully rocking the crankshaft back and forth until it frees up. But that only works if the damage isn't too far gone, which is why we'll get to it later. The diagnosis comes first.