How Much Do Precast Concrete Steps Cost? What To Know Before You Buy

For some homeowners, there's nothing like tackling a DIY project instead of calling a pro. Not only can it be more cost-effective, but you can do it at your own speed and do it the way you want. Sometimes, though, even the smallest project can take more know-how than you might actually have. That's why items like precast concrete steps are a great solution, for which you can expect to pay anywhere from $600 to $5,000 for a set, installed.

That range is wide because the cost depends on how many steps you actually need. Precast units alone typically run around $200 to $600 per step, not including installation. The more complex the setup, the more money you'll spend. That's because larger staircases with wider landings and different shapes usually cost more due to additional materials and labor. Then there's custom features, like reinforced concrete, textured or anti-slip finishes, and decorative trim, which can add anywhere from $50 to $500 more.

The cost of installation can also increase due to ease of access, drainage work, and leveling, among other factors. Even the delivery plays a part as well, since precast steps are heavy, often needing specialized equipment to transport and place them. If there is any work to be done before placement, a crew may need more time, which can impact the project. All of this adds labor costs on top of what you're already spending, which means your total cost may go higher than you expected.