How A Rural Ohio High School Scored A Retired Thunderbirds F-16 Fighter Jet

One school in rural Ohio is the proud owner of its own aircraft in the shape of a retired F-16 fighter, the jet flown by the US Air Force's Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron. Unfortunately for the students, this isn't a supersonic replacement for the school bus. Rather, the retired Thunderbirds jet is on permanent display on a pedestal on the school premises. So, while it may not offer the world's most exciting school run, it certainly makes an interesting centerpiece for the school.

It also represented the culmination of a long-running campaign that had been pushing for the unusual pairing of a fighter jet and high school. Beginning in 2018, the campaign to score the jet was initiated by one of the school's alumni associations — the aptly named Union Local Afterburners Committee.

By August 2021, the campaign had progressed to the point where the USAF had agreed to the school's request. However, it took another four years before the Air Force officially awarded the F-16 in June 2025. This was the first time that such a jet had been approved for permanent display outside of a school.

Speaking about the award on the school's Facebook page, Pete Busack, one of the committee members, said, "This is more than just a plane — it's a symbol of perseverance, patriotism, and pride for the students and the entire community."