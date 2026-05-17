This WWII Plane Is Still Flying After Being Found Under 268 Feet Of Ice

World War II saw the development of all manner of aircraft, some of which have become iconic. One such plane was the bizarre-looking Lockheed P-38 Lightning, which was a single-seat aircraft with a twin-boom design. Throughout the war, P-38s flew all kinds of missions, including escort, fighter-bomber, and night fighter operations; they were heavily used. There are some well-known P-38s from the war, but one of the most fascinating is known as Glacier Girl.

That's because the plane, which flew for the 94th Fighter Squadron, First Fighter Group, had to make an emergency landing in Greenland on July 15, 1942. The aircraft, along with two B-17 Flying Fortress bombers and five other P-38s, were all lost to the ice, which covered them as time passed. The aircraft remained buried under 268 feet of ice for decades. Then, in 1992, the Greenland Expedition Society excavated the P-38F, which was in inoperable condition after half a century under the ice.

It had to be removed and brought to the surface in pieces. Over time, every piece of Glacier Girl made it. The P-38F was moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky, where a great deal of time and effort made it flightworthy once more. Restoring the aircraft to flightworthy status was a big deal, as only 24 of the 10,113 built by the U.S. during the war survive today, and only six are flightworthy. That makes any operational P-38 a hot item as a Warbird, which is a restored military aircraft flown by enthusiasts.