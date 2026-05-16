Is It Cheaper To Buy Bagged Concrete Or Ready-Mix Delivery?

Few materials are more widely utilized in construction projects small and large than concrete. The material not only serves as the foundation for many homes and skyscrapers, but forms everything from sidewalks and driveways to patios, parking lots, and roadways. Concrete has long been used in those industrial efforts primarily because it is incredibly strong and also quite durable.

It's also an easy, relatively cheap compound to use when the proper mixing rules are followed. That makes concrete an ideal option for some more experienced DIYers who might be tackling projects that require the use of concrete on the home front. Moreover, the material is now readily available for purchase from any number of hardware and home improvement chains today. If you're looking to buy concrete from any of those outlets, however, you will still need to make a decision or two about whether you're going to mix the material yourself or order a ready-to-pour pre-mixed compound to be delivered to your work site.

The first option comes with its drawbacks, of course, as it requires you to mix and maintain the concrete yourself. Even still, on the surface, it can also be the cheaper option, as it can typically be purchased for about $6 for an 80-pound bag that covers 0.6 cubic-feet. By contrast, some estimate a ready mix concrete will cost you between $300 and $350 for 2-yards of compound, though delivery fees may inflate that price. Other factors can also alter the overall price of each method.