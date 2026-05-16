Is It Cheaper To Buy Bagged Concrete Or Ready-Mix Delivery?
Few materials are more widely utilized in construction projects small and large than concrete. The material not only serves as the foundation for many homes and skyscrapers, but forms everything from sidewalks and driveways to patios, parking lots, and roadways. Concrete has long been used in those industrial efforts primarily because it is incredibly strong and also quite durable.
It's also an easy, relatively cheap compound to use when the proper mixing rules are followed. That makes concrete an ideal option for some more experienced DIYers who might be tackling projects that require the use of concrete on the home front. Moreover, the material is now readily available for purchase from any number of hardware and home improvement chains today. If you're looking to buy concrete from any of those outlets, however, you will still need to make a decision or two about whether you're going to mix the material yourself or order a ready-to-pour pre-mixed compound to be delivered to your work site.
The first option comes with its drawbacks, of course, as it requires you to mix and maintain the concrete yourself. Even still, on the surface, it can also be the cheaper option, as it can typically be purchased for about $6 for an 80-pound bag that covers 0.6 cubic-feet. By contrast, some estimate a ready mix concrete will cost you between $300 and $350 for 2-yards of compound, though delivery fees may inflate that price. Other factors can also alter the overall price of each method.
The size of your project can dramatically affect the pricing breakdown
We should mention that some of the costs that separate mix-it-yourself concrete and a truck-delivered ready-made mix are not strictly monetary. For instance, while it may cost you a little more to have concrete delivered ready to use, you should not underestimate the amount of labor that is required to mix the compound yourself. Likewise, you will likely need to move those 80-pound bags yourself, and potentially even invest in additional machinery to keep the concrete fresh. Given the size of your project, it may well be worth it to have concrete delivered to your home that is ready to pour.
That brings us to what will likely be the biggest deciding factor for many a DIYer regarding their project, and in this particular case the size of your project does matter. Even if buying mix-it-yourself concrete for $6 a bag sounds like great savings, it really is only the ideal when it comes to smaller concrete repair projects or setting a small length of sidewalk or patio. Per the numbers, using mix-it-yourself for a 1 cubic yard project would likely require 45 80-pound bags, which could run you upwards of $270.
Yes, you'll need to double that price to $540 or more for projects 2 cubic yards and larger. According to the previously mentioned ready-made mix figures, going the delivery route on a large project could end up saving you a bundle, not to mention a load of back-breaking prep work.