Gas Station Mix-Up Shows What Happens When Regular Engines Get Diesel Fuel

If you've ever accidentally grabbed the diesel fuel nozzle at the gas pump, then you know just how scary of a moment it can be. Though the nozzle itself likely won't fit the filler neck on your vehicle, it doesn't stop you from panicking a bit at the thought of getting diesel into your gas engine. That's exactly what happened to some drivers in East El Paso, but it was through no fault of their own.

The incident took place in early May 2026 at a Circle K station in El Paso, Texas. Drivers began reporting problems with their vehicles after fueling up, and it was discovered that a third-party delivery caused diesel fuel to accidentally be pumped into a gasoline storage tank. Customer complaints included everything from stalling engines, to loss of power, and in some cases, failure to start altogether. Some customers even needed vehicle repairs, which took place after mechanics identified the issue as fuel contamination.

The company said only the premium and mid-grade tanks were affected, and sales of those fuels were stopped after the issue was discovered. Following this move, the contaminated tank was emptied, cleaned, and refilled with gasoline. Testing later confirmed that the problem was corrected, and normal business has resumed at the location. As of this writing, Circle K is still reviewing and processing customer claims related to the incident.