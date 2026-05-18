What's The Difference Between Cooper And Goodyear Tires?

Like any new car part, tires from Goodyear and Cooper come with warranties. However, despite their shared ownership, the two companies' terms differ. Cooper tires come with a 45-day satisfaction guarantee that lets a dissatisfied owner exchange their Cooper tires for another set from Cooper, Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, or Mastercraft. Goodyear's guarantee runs for 60 days, and Dunlop tires are off the exchange list. Both Goodyear and Cooper also offer tread wear warranties. Goodyear's tires are guaranteed for between 30,000 and 85,000 miles, depending on the tire, while Cooper backs its current products for 45,000 to 70,000 miles.

Of course, no comparison between these two brands would be complete without discussing price. Goodyear is typically the pricier of the two. A 195/60R15 Goodyear Assurance all-season tire costs $126.99 from Walmart, while the closest Cooper equivalent, the Cooper Endeavor, costs $103.99. Still, there are some cases where Goodyear-branded tires are the budget option, like with the Walmart-exclusive Goodyear Reliant series of all-season tires. These tires come in at just over $80 per tire in the same 195/60R15 size.

Even though they live under the same roof, there's enough separating Cooper and Goodyear that those in need of a fresh set of tires should be aware of the differences before buying. Still, whether Cooper tires are better than Goodyear, or vice versa, is another matter entirely.