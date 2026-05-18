What's The Difference Between Cooper And Goodyear Tires?
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In addition to producing its own tires, Goodyear owns several other tire brands and sells tires to the masses under their names. One of these is Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, which has been under the wider Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company umbrella since mid-2021. With that said, just because Cooper is a Goodyear brand doesn't mean that both brands' tires are the same. There are several notable distinctions between the two brands' product lines.
First and foremost are their respective tire selections. Both labels may offer all-season, all-terrain, and winter tires, but Goodyear has a much deeper assortment to choose from. The Goodyear website lists over 100 products, while Cooper's website only advertises a little over 20. Between the two, Goodyear is the only one that offers summer-specific tires designed for maximum grip for high-performance driving on dry roads. The two brands' different tire selections are just the start, however. There are some other key areas where they differ, including warranties and price.
Other differences between Cooper and Goodyear
Like any new car part, tires from Goodyear and Cooper come with warranties. However, despite their shared ownership, the two companies' terms differ. Cooper tires come with a 45-day satisfaction guarantee that lets a dissatisfied owner exchange their Cooper tires for another set from Cooper, Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, or Mastercraft. Goodyear's guarantee runs for 60 days, and Dunlop tires are off the exchange list. Both Goodyear and Cooper also offer tread wear warranties. Goodyear's tires are guaranteed for between 30,000 and 85,000 miles, depending on the tire, while Cooper backs its current products for 45,000 to 70,000 miles.
Of course, no comparison between these two brands would be complete without discussing price. Goodyear is typically the pricier of the two. A 195/60R15 Goodyear Assurance all-season tire costs $126.99 from Walmart, while the closest Cooper equivalent, the Cooper Endeavor, costs $103.99. Still, there are some cases where Goodyear-branded tires are the budget option, like with the Walmart-exclusive Goodyear Reliant series of all-season tires. These tires come in at just over $80 per tire in the same 195/60R15 size.
Even though they live under the same roof, there's enough separating Cooper and Goodyear that those in need of a fresh set of tires should be aware of the differences before buying. Still, whether Cooper tires are better than Goodyear, or vice versa, is another matter entirely.