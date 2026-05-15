Nvidia Claims AI Made This 10-Month Job Accomplishable In One Night

Nvidia is known for making some of the best graphics cards, and these days, a lot of them end up powering AI-related workloads instead of games. Graphics processing units (GPUs) are the very foundation of the data centers that make AI possible. The funny thing is that the circle of AI life goes on and on, as Nvidia now also uses AI to help create new chips, which later end up in GPUs. A recent interview revealed that this leads to benefits like faster chip design, fewer man-hours used on certain tasks, and even new, innovative, sometimes odd ways to approach existing problems.

In a discussion with Google's Jeff Dean at the 2026 GPU Technology Conference (GTC), Bill Dally, Nvidia's chief scientist and senior vice president of research, revealed that the chipmaker is trying to introduce AI at every step of GPU design. The headliner is, undoubtedly, the fact that Nvidia used AI to save so much time and money during one stage of the process.

Whenever a new semiconductor process is introduced (essentially the process node that Nvidia then builds its GPU around), the company needs to port its standard cell library to it, which adds up to around 2,500 to 3,000 cells. Completing this task used to take eight people around 10 months.

Nvidia then designed NVCell, a program that completes this time-consuming task in one night on just one GPU. There seems to be no catch here, as Dally clarified that the results were better than what human engineers produced.