Nvidia Claims New AI Tech Brings 'Humanlike Thinking' To Self-Driving Cars

The race towards true self-autonomy for cars is on. In October 2025, Tesla chief Elon Musk claimed that the company's full self-driving (FSD) V14.3 update, which has yet to be released as of early January 2026, would make the car feel like a conscious being. A few weeks later, Jim Fan, Director of Robotics & Distinguished Scientist at Nvidia, tried out the latest FSD v14 update and said it was the first AI to pass the Physical Turing Test. Little did we know that Nvidia was working on its own self-driving technology, one that would supposedly enable "humanlike thinking" for cars.

At CES 2026, Nvidia revealed Alpamayo for self-driving vehicles. At its core are vision language action (VLA) AI models that focus on multi-step reasoning to overcome novel or rare scenarios encountered by a self-driving car. Current self-driving systems are trained on vast datasets (read: real-world footage and simulations of cars driving), using detailed labeling to teach the system about everything it will encounter on the road. As of 2026, they are doing a pretty good job. But when they run into a scenario they haven't been trained for, the systems fail, and these failures can be devastating. Safely handling these outliers has proved to be one of the biggest challenges for self-driving technologies, such as Tesla's own FSD stack.

This is where human-like thinking comes into the picture. Nvidia's Alpamayo plans to combine perception and planning, and then feed the data to an AI vision model to initiate a chain of thoughts that will allow a car to reason through unexpected navigation challenges. It's similar to the "thinking mode" in popular chatbots such as Gemini, which relies heavily on reasoning to handle complex multi-step problems.