Not Ford, Not Chevy: This Automaker Made The First Extended Cab Truck

Today's pickup truck buyers tend to favor models with rear seats that seat up to six passengers. These models have evolved over the years into two primary categories: crew cab and extended cab. While there are differences between crew cab and extended cab pickup trucks, both cab configurations provide extra space behind the front seats to accommodate additional passengers or cargo.

Dodge introduced the first extended cab two-door pickup truck, known as the Dodge Club Cab, for the 1973 model year. It had an extra pair of small windows located behind the doors, and offered just enough room for two additional passengers.

While the rear passenger accommodations weren't exactly luxurious by today's standards, the opposing jump seats offered a more comfortable place to sit than the pickup bed. When extra passenger seating wasn't required, the jump seats folded against the rear cab walls. This allowed maximum space when carrying cargo, keeping it better away from the pickup bed's wind and weather exposure.

Ford was next in the extended cab pickup market, launching its SuperCab option in 1974. The early SuperCab versions only had two doors, like the Dodge Club Cab. Newer Ford SuperCab and Crew Cab trucks offer a number of differences, starting with more doors for easier access.