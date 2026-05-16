You'll Never See This Classic Car Feature On Your Dashboard Again - Here's Why

If you ever listen to an auto enthusiast talk, you'll hear them reminiscing about when cars were analog — physical buttons, knobs, and dials rather than large screens. While there are some new cars that retain physical buttons, there is one older dashboard feature you'll never see again: rolling drum odometers.

This odometer is a numbered drum that rotates as the vehicle travels, moving each digit to reflect how many miles you've driven. While many think it looks neat, it has some noteworthy flaws.

From the late 1970s onward, concerns grew that dealerships could manipulate odometers as illicit profits from mileage fraud grew. Digital odometers would primarily emerge in the 1980s, and industry predictions said they would virtually eliminate tampering risks. While it's not impossible to manipulate a digital odometer — it's much easier to tinker with the rolling drum odometer. By the early 2000s, automakers phased out mechanical odometers, with the 2005 Ford Crown Victoria being the last example.