Why Costco Isn't The Best Place To Shop For Oversized Tires

Buying a new set of tires first means choosing the brand you want, getting the right size, then having them installed. But some drivers prefer to buy oversized tires, due to a vehicle modification, or just because they like the look. For drivers shopping at Costco, where there are perks for buying tires, they may be out of luck. That's because Costco tire centers will only install tires that match manufacturer specifications.

Costco cites safety concerns as the reason for this policy, which recommends that customers know what they need beforehand. Not only must the tires be the right size, but they must also have the same or greater Original Equipment (OE) Speed Rating, if existing tires carry a rating. The speed rating of a tire refers to the top speed a tire can safely maintain under specific conditions. Tires also need the same or greater OE Load Index as existing tires as well, which is the maximum amount of weight a tire can support when it's properly inflated.

Some customers may prefer to install tires themselves, but Costco's ordering system must still be used. When selecting tires online , users enter the make, model, and trim of their vehicle. Matching sizes offered by available brands are displayed and the purchase price typically includes installation. When tires are shipped to a local Costco Tire Center, a representative will verify that the tires match the vehicle. If there is a mismatch, Costco may not move forward with installation.