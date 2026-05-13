Why Fuel Economy Tanks 25% When You Hit 75 Mph: The Physics Explained

Gas prices, as we all unfortunately know, are volatile, with prices subject to a host of market and geopolitical pressures. This is important for drivers because, depreciation aside, fuel is the second-biggest car ownership cost, behind financing or leasing payments.

While it's unlikely that many of us whistle with joy as we watch the price display shoot up at incredible speeds, gasoline is a necessary expense, and it's something we grin and bear. But there comes a point when the cost of fueling your car rises to such a degree that many Americans need to cut costs anywhere they can.

There are plenty of ways to avoid wasting fuel in your car. Just driving fewer miles is one option, but for some, that isn't a possibility, so another option is to cover the same miles using less fuel. One way to do this is to reduce the speed at which you drive. The good news is that if you stay within the speed limit, you're probably okay — according to data from Energy.gov, a mid-sized gasoline-powered car is most efficient at 55 mph.

However, the same data shows that by the time the car is traveling at 75 mph, it's burning 25% more fuel than it would if it were traveling at a more sedate 45 mph (32 mpg versus 43 mpg respectively). This is mostly down to aerodynamics and how they're affected by speed. In short, while aerodynamics can affect the top speed of your car, the underpinning science means aerodynamic efficiency lessens at higher speeds. Let's put our lab coats on and take a look at the physics of why speeding cars burn more fuel.