This Car Is Called The Poor Man's Ferrari (And Here's How Much It Costs)

The Ferrari models of the 1990s were stunning, with their aerodynamic wedge-shaped bodies, pop-up headlights, and dramatic fender louvers. The 512, the 348, the MR2... Wait, that last one is a Toyota. Honest mistake; the second-generation Toyota MR2 has been compared to a Ferrari since it arrived in 1991, as it often came in red and featured the same wedge shape and stylish, racing-inspired features.

The second-generation Toyota MR2 was an aesthetic upgrade from the first-generation — larger, heavier, and curvier. The side gills, extra sharp lines throughout, and tail made it a lot sportier, often getting compared to the Ferrari 348. While similar in looks, however, the two were in wildly different price ranges.

The Ferrari 348 had a starting price of around $95,000 when it debuted in 1989 (about $253,000 in today's money). In comparison, even the Turbo version of the second-generation MR2 was much more affordable, just about $20,000 in 1991 (almost $50,000 today). Today, you can find MR2s for $15,000 to $30,0000, while the average price for a 348 is over $105,000 (which to be fair is on the cheaper side for a Ferrari). The MR2 didn't have the prestige of the 348, but it was still referred to as the "Poor Man's Ferrari" due to the similar looks — and the driving experience wasn't that bad either.