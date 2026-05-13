Not The Sorento, Not The Sportage – This Is Kia's Least-Sold SUV In The US
When it comes to consumer business, it's a dog-eat-dog world. Once a company's reputation has been damaged, it can be difficult to come back (remember the Tesla Cybertruck window demonstration?). Domino's Pizza perfected the art of owning its shortcomings and turning a business around. Another great example? Kia. Introduced to America in the 1990s, the brand was originally known as a budget choice not notable for quality or reliability. Eventually, the automaker not only expanded its offerings in the U.S., it introduced an industry-leading 10 year, 10,000-mile warranty that helped bolster consumer confidence.
Today, Kia is reporting record-breaking sales, and Consumer Reports writes that for "almost any modern vehicle category, there's a Kia that's worth considering buying." In the first quarter of 2026, the automaker sold more cars than any other first quarter in its history. The manufacturer currently sells several SUVs and sedans along with one model of minivan in the U.S., including the popular Telluride and the electric EV9. The compact Sportage is not only Kia's bestselling SUV in 2025 and to-date in 2026, but also its top-selling vehicle overall. However, convincing consumers that one SUV belongs in their driveway remains an uphill battle for Kia: the EV6.
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the EV6 received a refresh in 2025, yet it still remains the least-sold Kia model in the United States. In fact, the automaker sold only 3,738 models in 2025. This year may see better sales, however, and there's one reason why.
Why the isn't EV6 selling
The EV6 is generally well-reviewed as a stylish and sporty electric crossover. Car and Driver praises its powertrain and fast charging, and U.S. News & World Report gives it high marks for its spacious interior and safety and tech features. It has an estimated driving range of up to 319 miles and can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent on a DC fast charger in only 20 minutes. So why aren't drivers biting?
EV sales in general are down in the U.S. by more than 25 percent after the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. Additionally, while the EV6 is far from the most expensive electric vehicle currently on the market, its price may be a sticking point for some. The 2025 model currently starts at $42,900, but Kia clearly had the same concern. The 2026 model will start at $37,900, a full $5,000 less than the outgoing model.
Even with the price drop, the EV6 is still more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, which has a starting price of $36,990. Both cars offer a similar driving range, however, and while the Kia doesn't hold the same luxury ranking as the Tesla, it does have a bit more cargo space. Ultimately, the EV6 faces stiff competition from not only Tesla, but from Hyundai's Ioniq 5, which has a lower starting price, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and several other well-priced EVs.