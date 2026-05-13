Not The Sorento, Not The Sportage – This Is Kia's Least-Sold SUV In The US

When it comes to consumer business, it's a dog-eat-dog world. Once a company's reputation has been damaged, it can be difficult to come back (remember the Tesla Cybertruck window demonstration?). Domino's Pizza perfected the art of owning its shortcomings and turning a business around. Another great example? Kia. Introduced to America in the 1990s, the brand was originally known as a budget choice not notable for quality or reliability. Eventually, the automaker not only expanded its offerings in the U.S., it introduced an industry-leading 10 year, 10,000-mile warranty that helped bolster consumer confidence.

Today, Kia is reporting record-breaking sales, and Consumer Reports writes that for "almost any modern vehicle category, there's a Kia that's worth considering buying." In the first quarter of 2026, the automaker sold more cars than any other first quarter in its history. The manufacturer currently sells several SUVs and sedans along with one model of minivan in the U.S., including the popular Telluride and the electric EV9. The compact Sportage is not only Kia's bestselling SUV in 2025 and to-date in 2026, but also its top-selling vehicle overall. However, convincing consumers that one SUV belongs in their driveway remains an uphill battle for Kia: the EV6.

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the EV6 received a refresh in 2025, yet it still remains the least-sold Kia model in the United States. In fact, the automaker sold only 3,738 models in 2025. This year may see better sales, however, and there's one reason why.