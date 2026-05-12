Why The Fastest Selling Cars Of 2026 May Actually Be The Worst For Your Wallet

Buying a new car in 2026 can be a painful process, especially if you're trying to get the best model to fit your budget. After all, if you can't afford it in the long-term, then spending the money can mean big financial problems later on. However, for some buyers, cost doesn't appear to be a problem, as many of the quickest selling cars of the year are insanely expensive.

As of May 2026, CarEdge lists the 2026 BMW M3 Sedan as the fastest-selling car, with an average price of $101,161. While that price may be out of reach for some drivers, it's actually not the most expensive vehicle on the list. That distinction belongs to the 23rd fastest selling car, the 2026 Porsche 911, with an average price of $210,995. Of the top 25 vehicles listed, only eight are priced under $50,000.

However, fastest-selling doesn't necessarily equal the most vehicles sold. For example, the 2026 BMW M3 Sedan accounts for just over 500 units sold as of this writing. In contrast, nearly 69,000 units of the 2026 Toyota Camry, J.D. Power's most dependable midsize car, have already sold. This makes the $36,568 Camry the most purchased model in the top 25. CarEdge ranks these vehicles using Market Day Supply, which estimates how long current inventory would last based on the existing pace of sales.