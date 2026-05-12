Consumer Reports Recommends This Drill From Harbor Freight For General Use
If anyone gives you trouble for buying your power tools at Harbor Freight, just tell them Consumer Reports has your back, at least when it comes to the Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit is concerned. In its ranking of cordless drills and impact drivers, the Hercules model is a Consumer Reports favorite for its combination of high torque and competitive pricing that undercuts many established competitors. With accolades like that, who cares if it's owned by Harbor Freight?
The drill kit, sold for $97 at the tool retailer, includes the tool with a 2 Ah battery and dual-voltage charger. In other words, it's ready to go right out of the box. Harbor Freight says the brushless motor gives you as much as 80% more power than the brushed versions of the drill. You also get as much as 1,200 inch-pounds of maximum torque, a two-speed transmission, and 14 clutch settings in all. There's a detachable side handle, as well, so you can tackle that high-torque work that would otherwise strain both you and the tool.
Customers themselves also praise the drill
In addition to the Consumer Reports endorsement, it's that price tag under a hundred bucks that really makes this drill a standout. Comparable cordless tools from other major power tool brands can run you twice as much, if not more for all the accessories you get with this kit. Harbor Freight also backs your purchase with a five-year warranty on the tool and a three-year warranty on the battery. That's even more bang for your buck.
Customer reviews on Harbor Freight's site also have nice things to say. Several buyers found out this Hercules outperformed tools from other cheap power tool brands they owned. Others said it was just as good as a model from one of the more established professional tool brands in the biz. They also backed up Harbor Freight's claims about the drill's torque, battery life, ergonomic balance, and accessories. All major advantages, no doubt.