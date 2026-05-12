Consumer Reports Recommends This Drill From Harbor Freight For General Use

If anyone gives you trouble for buying your power tools at Harbor Freight, just tell them Consumer Reports has your back, at least when it comes to the Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit is concerned. In its ranking of cordless drills and impact drivers, the Hercules model is a Consumer Reports favorite for its combination of high torque and competitive pricing that undercuts many established competitors. With accolades like that, who cares if it's owned by Harbor Freight?

The drill kit, sold for $97 at the tool retailer, includes the tool with a 2 Ah battery and dual-voltage charger. In other words, it's ready to go right out of the box. Harbor Freight says the brushless motor gives you as much as 80% more power than the brushed versions of the drill. You also get as much as 1,200 inch-pounds of maximum torque, a two-speed transmission, and 14 clutch settings in all. There's a detachable side handle, as well, so you can tackle that high-torque work that would otherwise strain both you and the tool.