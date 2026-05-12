Consumer Reports' Pick For Best Car In 2000 Is Now An Incredibly Affordable Model
Time waits for no one, not even vehicles. What was once a cutting-edge, top-of-the-line ride can quickly become just another way to get around. Case in point, the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320, which was the talk of the town at the turn of the millennium. At the time of its release, Consumer Reports even regarded the then-$50,000 ride as the best car the publication tested that year. More than 25 years on, however, not only has the 2000 E-320 been usurped by newer Mercedes-Benz models in the minds of car enthusiasts, but it has gone from a high-end luxury purchase to a relatively affordable ride.
If you desire a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320, you're in luck, as it has become one of the luxury vehicles you can get for less than a 2026 Honda Civic. Looking at Hagerty, the value for such a ride in good condition, meaning few noticeable flaws and in fine, running shape, is in the neighborhood of $9,500 as of April 2026. That's on the high end, too, seeing as JD Power puts the average retail price today at around $3,600. Listings on Car Gurus fall between those two numbers, with most examples for sale ranging from around $4,000 to $6,000, with outliers on either end.
In any case, with diligent searching, it's entirely possible to score a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320 for under $10,000 these days, which is a nice discount from its $50,000 MSRP. The question to ask, though, is whether it's worth buying a nearly 30-year-old car, even at such a low price.
Is buying a used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320 even worth it?
Ultimately, there are two ways to look at the notion of buying an E-320 from 2000. On the plus side, it's a great price, especially considering what you get. Many owners on Cars.com praise its 3.2-liter V6 engine for offering a reasonable balance between power and fuel efficiency, its smooth ride, and longevity. There are plenty of owner reports of the E-320 reaching hundreds of thousands of miles on the odometer and still going strong.
At the same time, it could be more of a headache than it's worth. While it's cheap and not one of the used Mercedes-Benz models to avoid at all costs, it's still a decades-old vehicle that will have been subject to plenty of wear and tear. Consumer Reports' findings also indicate that Mercedes-Benz is one of the pricier luxury car brands to maintain over time, which may add to the long-term costs. Not to mention, the E-320 gets around 21 mpg combined, 18 mpg city, and 27 mpg highway, which isn't undrivable but is certainly low by modern midsized sedan standards. Depending on the price of gas, the cost of these trips to the pump can quickly add up.
Price-wise, at least, the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320 has experienced something of a financial fall from grace. Now, it's a modestly-priced yet still rather beloved piece of history that, while affordable, may not be the best purchase for everyone.