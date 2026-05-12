Consumer Reports' Pick For Best Car In 2000 Is Now An Incredibly Affordable Model

Time waits for no one, not even vehicles. What was once a cutting-edge, top-of-the-line ride can quickly become just another way to get around. Case in point, the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320, which was the talk of the town at the turn of the millennium. At the time of its release, Consumer Reports even regarded the then-$50,000 ride as the best car the publication tested that year. More than 25 years on, however, not only has the 2000 E-320 been usurped by newer Mercedes-Benz models in the minds of car enthusiasts, but it has gone from a high-end luxury purchase to a relatively affordable ride.

If you desire a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320, you're in luck, as it has become one of the luxury vehicles you can get for less than a 2026 Honda Civic. Looking at Hagerty, the value for such a ride in good condition, meaning few noticeable flaws and in fine, running shape, is in the neighborhood of $9,500 as of April 2026. That's on the high end, too, seeing as JD Power puts the average retail price today at around $3,600. Listings on Car Gurus fall between those two numbers, with most examples for sale ranging from around $4,000 to $6,000, with outliers on either end.

In any case, with diligent searching, it's entirely possible to score a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-320 for under $10,000 these days, which is a nice discount from its $50,000 MSRP. The question to ask, though, is whether it's worth buying a nearly 30-year-old car, even at such a low price.