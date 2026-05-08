GM Is Spending A King's Ransom To Build Its Next-Gen V8 Engine

General Motors is definitely committed to making more V8s, if its recent investments are any indication. On GM's press website for Canada, the company announced a $691 million CAD ($506.6 million USD) investment in its St. Catharines plant in Ontario.

GM is planning on making the new sixth-generation of V8s in the plant which are going to power the next generation of full-size trucks and SUVs, like the Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Sierra. Overall, The sixth-generation of V8s was first announced with a new 6.7-liter LS6 that will live in 2027 model year eighth-generation Chevy Corvettes.

Those engines are produced in GM's Flint, Michigan plant which is already part of a $60 billion investment towards American manufacturing. Additionally, GM's Tonawanda Propulsion Plant in Buffalo, New York will make new V8s. General Motors is definitely not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to V8s, especially those that power some of the most recognizable trucks in the automotive world.