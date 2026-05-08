GM Is Spending A King's Ransom To Build Its Next-Gen V8 Engine
General Motors is definitely committed to making more V8s, if its recent investments are any indication. On GM's press website for Canada, the company announced a $691 million CAD ($506.6 million USD) investment in its St. Catharines plant in Ontario.
GM is planning on making the new sixth-generation of V8s in the plant which are going to power the next generation of full-size trucks and SUVs, like the Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Sierra. Overall, The sixth-generation of V8s was first announced with a new 6.7-liter LS6 that will live in 2027 model year eighth-generation Chevy Corvettes.
Those engines are produced in GM's Flint, Michigan plant which is already part of a $60 billion investment towards American manufacturing. Additionally, GM's Tonawanda Propulsion Plant in Buffalo, New York will make new V8s. General Motors is definitely not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to V8s, especially those that power some of the most recognizable trucks in the automotive world.
New V8s for everyone!
In the 2027 Corvette, the new V8 has a displacement of 6.7 liters and makes 535 horsepower. The engine that eventually powers a grocery getter Tahoe probably won't be that big or make that much power, but it will use the same basic architecture.
General Motors has made tens of millions of V8s over the years, with most of them being related to the Chevy Small Block. Every muscle car and truck fan can breathe a sigh of relief that GM is committed to the old phrase "there ain't no replacement for displacement."
In the age of increasing hybridization and electric cars, it's certainly an odd move to funnel that much cash, time, and effort into new V8s, but given the popularity of Chevy V8s, GM probably won't have any issues selling cars and trucks. It's certainly had a rough time selling EVs.
The new small block generation will certainly be something to keep an eye on. If previous generations of the small blocks are any indication of potential applications, get ready to see the new engine everywhere.