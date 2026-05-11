This Is The Only State That Still Hasn't Banned Texting While Driving In 2026

At this point in time, there is still a single state that has yet to ban the practice of texting from your phone while you are driving in a car. That one remaining state is Montana. For reference, there are currently text messaging bans for drivers in place in the other 49 states of the Union, as well as in the District of Columbia. Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Montana stands alone as the only U.S. state that still permits a driver to text while driving a motor vehicle, which is one of the common mistakes that even experienced drivers make.

However, just because the state of Montana has so far been unable to pass any legislation that bans the practice of texting while driving, there are two counties and nine cities within the state that have put their own laws into effect that make it illegal to text while you are driving a vehicle. The two counties are Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow, while the cities are Baker, Billings, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, and Whitefish.

The most recent attempt by the Montana legislature to pass a law banning texting while driving happened in 2025, when Senate Bill 359, which would have provided penalties for distracted driving, failed to pass. It came in the wake of the death of 25-year old Chloe Worl, who was killed by another driver who plowed into Chloe's vehicle while texting on her cell phone.