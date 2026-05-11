4 Design Features That Make Even The Nicest Car Look Dated

Styles change, trends evolve, and fads fade. We probably have nostalgic memories of our grandparents' home, with its dated patterns and old appliances, but it can be painful to look back at pictures of ourselves from 20 years ago. We wonder what we were thinking when we got that haircut or picked out those jeans. The same is true for cars — we can often look at a vehicle and know about how old it is, simply from its styling.

The 1950s saw huge tail fins and lots of chrome. By the 1980s, boxy was in, while the '90s loved pop-up headlights and smooth lines. Inside, two-tone styling comes and goes, while interiors have gradually become more spacious, luxurious, and modern. Today, obvious giveaways like vintage faux-wood station wagon paneling or a complete lack of infotainment screens allow us to instantly date a vehicle. However, there are other, more subtle design choices that can make even newer cars feel old.

Here are four design features that many buyers wish automakers would leave in the past with ashtrays and manual crank windows.