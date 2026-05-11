Who Owns Casey's Gas Stations?

With stores dotted throughout the Midwest and beyond, the Casey's General Stores logo is an instantly recognizable one to many drivers. Its gas stations are known for their competitive pricing, and that's no accident. Speaking to Retail Merchandiser Magazine, Casey's Senior Vice President and CFO Bill Walljasper said the company aims "to identify who we believe our competition is and price accordingly with them," rather than basing prices on how much it costs the company to source fuel. He noted that "fuel has the lowest gross profit for our company," and that incentivizing customers to buy food in-store was the main way the company makes money.

But who exactly is benefiting from the company's profits? The answer is primarily investors in mutual funds and ETFs that own Casey's stock. According to Investing.com, around 53% of the company's ownership is shared between various mutual funds and ETFs, many of which are managed by industry giants like Vanguard and BlackRock (with the latter managing its stake via its iShares division).

Vanguard and BlackRock also own significant stakes as institutional investors, alongside various other investment management companies. You'll find the same names holding ownership stakes in many of the world's biggest tech companies on behalf of their clients. Public companies and retail investors account for just over 10% of Casey's total ownership.