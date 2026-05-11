Goodyear Reliant Vs. Assurance: What's The Difference Between These Tires?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Goodyear hasn't become a huge name in the automotive and tire world by staying in a single product lane. The company has expanded its operation to include Goodyear products that aren't tires, as well as a host of different tire options for different seasons, budgets, and performance levels. In terms of basic, all-season commuter tires, two standout names are the widely-available Goodyear Assurance and the Walmart-exclusive Goodyear Reliant product lines. Both are relatively budget-friendly options from manufacturer that promise all-season performance, but it should be said that buying Assurance tires doesn't necessarily equate to buying Reliant tires, and vice versa.

First and foremost, there isn't a lot of variety with the Reliant tire line. On the Walmart website, there appear to be different tire types, but these are just size differences intended to support different vehicles. Meanwhile, there are multiple different Assurance tires to consider. A few variants include the standard Assurance All-Season, the ComfortDrive, which promises a quieter, smoother ride in comparison as the name implies, and the road grip and poor weather handling-focused WeatherReady 2. While there are numerous Assurance tires to compare to the Reliant, the most apt and equal comparison is the regular All-Season tire. As far as price, Reliant tires range from around $80 to $200 per tire depending on their size. Meanwhile, the Assurance All-Season is a bit higher of a buy with a $111 to $246 range, which is also influenced by the tire size needed.

When comparing tires, size and options are just two elements to be aware of. More important is their performance, so what do the Assurance All-Season and Reliant tires each bring to the road?