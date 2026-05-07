This State Has A Grace Period For Expired Tags (But It's Not Long)
According to CarFax, the start of 2025 saw an estimated 17 million vehicles with expired tags on the road. So, getting caught driving a car with old tags is likely to be somewhat common, statistically speaking. Luckily, some states give drivers a nice little grace period to get their tags taken care of before they start slapping them with penalties. Texas is one of those states.
Texas state law has a grace period of five working days after expiration where it's technically still legal to drive a car. Because Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays are exempt, a driver might be able to stretch that time to seven or eight days. After that, though, the buffer disappears, and law enforcement can start issuing citations right away.
After the grace period ends, expired registration can cost up to $200, and potentially even more in some counties. Drivers can also get hit with an additional 20% penalty on their registration renewal cost if they received a ticket before renewing. Texas isn't the only state with some wiggle room here; Florida's rules on expired registrations, for example, mean that drivers can only be ticketed for an expired registration at the end of their birth month.
How to avoid a penalty for driving with expired tags in Texas
Just because you got a citation doesn't mean you have to be stuck with it. In Texas, drivers have certain avenues to reduce their penalties and clean up their driving record. For instance, judges can dismiss a driver's charges if they renew within 20 working days of being cited, as long as it's before their first court appearance. If this happens, the only thing a driver will be on the hook for is a small administrative fee of $20.
Charges can also be dismissed if a county tax office was closed for an extended period and the registration has not expired for more than 30 working days. This can sometimes be considered a valid legal defense, but it does not guarantee that your charges will be dismissed. A judge will still have to make that call.
If you're looking to avoid this hassle, the easiest way to is to renew your registration on time. As long as you don't have a citation, Texas will let you renew online for up to three months before and a full year after expiration. After that, you'll get a temporary receipt that lets you drive for up to 31 days while you wait for the new sticker to arrive.